George Nkencho inquest: Emergency workers describe arriving on scene to find him in ‘critical condition’

George Nkencho died outside his home in west Dublin in December 2020 after being shot multiple times by the Garda armed support unit. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Emergency workers have described arriving at the scene after George Nkencho was shot by gardaí.

Mr Nkencho (27) died outside his home in West Dublin in December 2020 after being shot multiple times by the Garda armed support unit.

Depositions by members of Dublin Fire Brigade were read to the inquest into his death on Friday.

Crew members of the brigade, which also provides ambulance services in the Dublin area, arrived on the scene and found Mr Nkencho in a “critical condition”.

Station officer Declan Rice said he found Mr Nkencho with gunshot injuries to his chest, “some type of wound to his left arm” and metal wires from the taser were protruding from his clothes.

Mr Rice said he called for an “advanced paramedic”, but none were available.

As Mr Nkencho was put into the ambulance, the brigade crew described how the area grew “volatile”.

Mr Rice said there were “a number of angry members and the public” who were “shouting at gardaí”.

Firefighter Mick Carton said the crowd that had gathered “became quite hostile, and by that I mean the crowd on scene were shouting at the gardaí, which I felt was abusive”.

Firefighter Dermot Mooney outlined how cardiopulmonary resuscitation continued in the ambulance on the way to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

He said there was “a lot of blood on the stretcher, I thought the gunshot wounds had exited.”

Emergency department consultant at the hospital, Siobhán Maguire, described how her team worked on Mr Nkencho after he arrived.

She said he had a Glasgow Coma scale of 3, meaning he was deeply unconscious.

His heart was not beating, said Dr Maguire, and she was told three previous attempts to use defibrillators had found no electrical current in his heart.

On examination, she found he had wounds to his chest and to his left forearm.

As part of their treatment, adrenaline and infusions of red blood cells were quickly administered.

Resuscitation attempts continued for 17 minutes before Mr Nkencho was declared dead.

The incident was the subject of an independent criminal investigation by the then garda síochána ombudsman commission, now Fiosrú, which concluded in June 2023 with the submission of an investigative file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A decision was made not to pursue any criminal prosecution in relation to the shooting.

The inquest into Mr Nkencho’s death began last week at Dublin District Coroner’s Court. – PA