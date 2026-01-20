Midlands Hospital apologises for failures in care after woman crushed by horse

A photo of Bryonny Sainsbury, who was crushed against a wall after her horse became spooked. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photo Agency

A hospital has unreservedly apologised for the failures in care to a woman (25) who was brought there after she was crushed by a horse but died five days after the accident.

The apology from Midland Regional Hospital was read to the High Court as the family of Bryonny Sainsbury settled five actions against the HSE.

Hairdresser Bryonny Sainsbury suffered a serious brain injury in a stable incident on August 26th, 2021 when her horse, which was being attended to by a vet, became spooked and crushed her against a wall.

The family’s counsel Richard Kean SC with Esther Earley BL, told the High Court it was an “incredibly distressing case”. He said Ms Sainsbury suffered massive cerebral injuries when she was crushed against the stable wall.

Counsel said it was their case that there were, at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, a “series of egregious errors” and Ms Sainsbury was held there for three days before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The court heard she was “delusional, distressed and vomiting” and she and her parents were pleading for help but she was held over and not transferred to the specialist Dublin hospital for three days.

Counsel said there was an “appalling vista” but the woman was not transferred from the Mullingar hospital and when the transfer was made, it was too late. She had to be put on life support in Beaumont Hospital.

Ms Sainsbury, of Briskil, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, died from her injuries in Beaumont Hospital on August 31st, 2021

Counsel said the family’s life had been destroyed and they have been left with unimaginable grief.

The family believed the apology “was too little too late,” the court heard.

Counsel said liability was admitted in the case by the HSE and five actions brought by Ms Sainsbury’s parents Alison and Chris and brothers Gregory and Arron, for nervous shock and over her death, had been settled.

It was claimed in the proceedings that Ms Sainsbury was allegedly deprived of appropriate care and timely treatment resulting in her death on August 31st, 2021 and that by the time she was transferred from Midland Regional Hospital she was in a critical condition. It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to act upon the concerns of family members who witnessed her continuing deterioration and who asked for an urgent transfer to Beaumont Hospital.

An inquest into her death returned a verdict of death by medical misadventure.

In the apology from the hospital manager Margaret Kelleher, which was read to the court, it said the hospital wished to formally acknowledge the profound and tragic loss of Ms Sainsbury.

“We fully recognise the deep grief and enduring impact her passing has had on you, your wider family and all who cherished her. On behalf of the hospital I extend a sincere and unreserved apology for the failures in the care provided to Bryonny during her time in our facility.”

It added that it fully accepted the findings and recommendations outlined in the System Analysis Review.

“In response a dedicated quality improvement team was convened to ensure the implementation of all the recommendations arising it and I can confirm that this work has now been completed,” Ms Kelleher said.

The hospital also asked the family to accept its heartfelt condolences on Ms Sainsbury‘s death.

“We are profoundly sorry for the distress and devastation you have experienced and we remain committed to ensuring that the lessons learned from this tragedy continue to inform and strengthen the care we provide,” it concluded.

Mr Justice Coffey extended his sympathy to Ms Sainsbury’s family on their loss and what he called a “heartbreaking tragedy.”

In a statement outside court, the Sainsburys’ said the pursuit of the proceedings had never been about money and no amount of compensation could bring her back. Throughout Ms Sainsbury’s care, they said family concerns “were raised but ignored.”

“We firmly believe that had those concerns been listened to and had Bryonny been transferred appropriately she would still be here today.”

“What we have sought and continue to seek is acknowledgment, accountability and an apology along with genuine acceptance of responsibility from the HSE,” the statement said.

“The prolonged legal proceedings which has spanned over four years has only compounded the trauma and grief already borne by our family. We sincerely hope that the lessons repeatedly stated as having been learned will finally translate into real, lived change and that every person who presents at Midland Regional Hospital in the future receives the safe, compassionate and competent care they deserve.

“No other family should have to endure what we have endured.

“Bryonny was and will always be deeply loved. Her legacy must be more than words it must be action.”