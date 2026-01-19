Inquest into death of Noah Donohoe (14) set to open in Belfast

Solicitor Niall Murphy (left) and Fiona Donohoe (third left), the mother of Noah Donohoe, outside Belfast Coroner's Court, for the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe, on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The long-delayed inquest into the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe is due to begin in the city on Monday.

The selection of a jury will get under way before Mr Justice Rooney at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday afternoon, with opening statements expected later this week.

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe, who has led a campaign for answers about her son’s death, arrived at court at around midday on Monday flanked by her solicitor, Niall Murphy, and family members.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing from his home, sparking a major search operation.

The St Malachy’s pupil had cycled about 4km across the city from his home in south Belfast to the Northwood Road area of north Belfast, where police believe he entered the drain.

He had previously been seen falling off his bicycle, as well as discarding his clothes and cycling naked.

At the time police said there was “no evidence of foul play”.

The case has attracted high levels of public interest, and in a social media warning issued during a preliminary hearing earlier this month the coroner warned that “no one, whether involved in the inquest or in the general public, should engage in any social media activity which might prejudice the inquest process, particularly given the proximity of the inquest.

“The consequences of such activity could be serious, not only for the progress of the inquest, but also for any person engaged in inappropriate social media activity,” he said.

The inquest is scheduled to take about six weeks but could last as long as three months.