Man who participated in €20,000 e-bikes robbery is jailed for two years

Daniel Kearney (37) was one of a number of people who broke into and stole Bleeper e-bikes from the Bleeper store in Dublin city. File photograph: José A. Alvarado/The New York Times

A man who took part in the robbery of seven e-bikes worth more than €20,000 from a Dublin store has been jailed for two years.

Daniel Kearney (37) was one of a number of people who broke into and stole Bleeper e-bikes from the Bleeper store in Dublin city over a three-hour period in the early hours of July 19th, 2025, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Seven bikes, with a combined value of €20,044, were taken during the course of the burglary, which took place from 3am to 6.15am, Garda Danielle Downey told barrister Liam Dockery, prosecuting.

Kearney, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary. He took two of the bikes which were valued at €7,300. Just one of the stolen bikes was later recovered, but it was not one of the bikes Kearney had taken, Garda Downey said.

The shutters of the shop were damaged and the glass door was broken with a rock during the burglary, the court heard.

In a victim-impact statement referred to by counsel in court, Bleeper business owner Hugh Cooney said the burglary had a significant impact on him professionally and personally.

“He hopes the court will take the matter seriously and recognise the wide impact crimes like this have on small businesses,” Mr Dockery said.

Kearney has 13 previous convictions, including for assault, criminal damage and public order offences. He had a letter of apology in court but was unable to make any financial contribution to the injured party due to his circumstances, barrister Oisín Clarke, defending, said.

Kearney is homeless and has a history of drug addiction. He is now drug-free and worked in a kitchen for a period, the court heard. He has an interest in being a chef and getting a job offer upon his release from custody, defence counsel said.

He has no recollection of the burglary incident.

Judge Orla Crowe set a headline sentence of four years which she reduced to two years and eight months, taking mitigating factors into account. She suspended the final eight months on a number of conditions and backdated the sentence to when he went into custody last July.