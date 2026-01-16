Father admits shaking baby who remains in critical condition

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard that a 33-year-old father had made admissions to shaking his child. File photograph

A baby remains in a critical condition having sustained multiple brain bleeds and a fractured skull, a Northern Irish court heard on Friday.

Craigavon Magistrates Court, Co Armagh, also heard that although the child’s 33-year-old father made admissions to shaking the child, doctors found older injuries, suggesting the child had been abused on more than one occasion.

During a contested bail application, Detective Sergeant Porter revealed the child’s mother had also been arrested and questioned and later released on police bail.

The defendant, who cannot be identified in order to protect his alleged victim, faces one charge of child cruelty and a further charge of causing or allowing “serious physical harm” to be caused to the complainant in January, 2026.

When the 33-year-old first appeared in court on Monday, it was alleged the child was less than three months old but on Friday the court heard the child was a little older than that.

Det Sgt Porter outlined that it was just after 4am when an ambulance crew contacted police about a concern for the safety “of a baby in cardiac arrest”.

“Police attended and on arrival, ambulance staff were performing CPR,” she told the court.

Having been revived, the child was taken to the nearest hospital but was transferred to the intensive care unit at the children’s hospital.

Det Sgt Porter said that when the child’s father was spoken to initially, he claimed he put the child on a sofa while he went to get a bottle and when he came back, the child was “floppy” and was not breathing properly.

After he took the baby to the child’s mother, they called for an ambulance.

The detective outlined how hospital scans showed multiple bleeds on the brain, in addition to a skull fracture.

Later that morning, after the 33-year-old asked to speak to a detective, he told the officer: “I shook him; he has been a nightmare lately. I shook him.”

Having been arrested, the defendant told police: “I have f***ed up this time.”

Det Sgt Porter said despite the admission of shaking the baby, doctors think that action would not account for the skull fracture.

She added that as doctors had found an older brain bleed which was healing, there was a suspicion of an earlier incident.

Objecting to bail, the detective said police were concerned about the risk of further offences and witness interference, as well as a flight risk.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Damien Halleron, Det Sgt Porter agreed there was no history of domestic violence, that the defendant has a clear record, works full-time, that the proposed bail address is of itself acceptable and that he could surrender his passport.

While Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter highlighted the defendant “has made admissions,” Mr Halleron suggested the case would come down to medical evidence.

Judge Prenter agreed to grant bail, subject to a range of conditions including a £2,000 (€2,308) surety. The prosecution indicated they intend to appeal the judge’s decision and in the meantime, the defendant is to remain in custody.