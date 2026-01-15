Former teacher twice pretended to be pregnant to claim maternity benefit, court hears

The court was told that there were 12 further counts against Eimear Carroll involving forgery regarding applications she submitted to the Department of Social Protection.

A former primary school teacher, who is serving a two-year jail sentence for harassment, appeared at Tullamore Circuit Court on Tuesday where it was alleged she twice pretended to be pregnant to make two claims for maternity benefit.

Eimear Carroll (43), of Seffin, Birr, Co Offaly, was brought from custody to appear before Judge Keenan Johnson in a case described by the judge as “extraordinary”.

It was alleged that Carroll claimed for maternity benefit from the Department of Employment and Social Welfare and the Department of Education for two pregnancies that never occurred.

It was alleged that from January 7th, 2018, until February 2nd, 2019, Carroll dishonestly made a gain through deception from the Department of Employment and Social Protection who made payments to her for maternity leave benefit for €12,425 approximately.

It was also alleged that in a further deception Carroll from January 7th, 2018, until February 19th, 2019, obtained relief from the Department of Education who made payments to her regarding maternity leave for €46,939.34 approximately.

The court heard that there were 12 further counts against Carroll involving forgery regarding the applications she submitted to the Department of Social Protection.

One of these counts, count nine, involved a medical certificate forged by Carroll which was purported to be issued by Dr Hazel Fitzell and which was submitted to Derrylamogue NS, Rosenallis, Co Laois, where Carroll was working at the time she claimed the maternity benefits.

The court heard that Carroll falsified documentation from three medical practitioners to support her applications for maternity benefit.

The court also heard of a further 15 counts which related to the forms submitted by Carroll regarding the offences committed.

The court heard that Carroll pleaded guilty to the deception and forgery charges.

The pleas were made on a full facts basis without prejudice.

It was also alleged that she claimed to colleagues and on forms she submitted for maternity benefit that she was married to a Peter Parsons.

The court heard that Carroll is single and has never been married.

It was alleged Carroll claimed she had two children, a girl named Emily, and a boy named Oran, when in fact she had no children.

Gda James Martin, who is attached to the Department of Social Protection, said information was received regarding Carroll that she was suspected to be receiving maternity benefit while off work but that she had not given birth to any child.

He said the investigation completely contradicted all of the paperwork submitted to the Department of Social Protection in the context of the applications for maternity benefit.

It was unusual that there was no further claim for child benefit, he said, adding: “This would be a natural progression.”

He said that after enquiries were made to the General Registrar’s Office it was found that no births, deaths, marriages or stillbirths had been registered to Carroll and that following further inquiries it was found that she was single.

He said that based on the information received it was felt a full investigation was warranted.

Ultimately Carroll’s home was searched on February 13th, 2019, where no evidence was found of another person in the house or anything related to children and with only one bedroom furnished.

Gda Martin agreed with Suzanne Dooner, barrister for Carroll that the defendant will have to start from scratch professionally once she leaves custody as she had lost her teaching job.

Gda Martin said that the behaviour of Carroll involved a significant degree of premeditation.

The court heard that Ms Carroll had made repayments of €10,500, and is currently making weekly repayments of €40 per week.

Judge Johnson after hearing facts of the case said that a custodial sentence was likely and adjourned the matter to June 3rd. He asked that a probation report and an updated psychological report on Carroll be made.

Judge Johnson said that Carroll was not in her right mind at the time the offences occurred.