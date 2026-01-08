Woman is charged in connection with 2017 fatal gangland shooting in Dublin

The scene in Moatview Avenue, Dublin, where Jamie Tighe Ennis was shot dead in 2017. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A woman has been remanded in custody accused of helping to commission the gangland murder of a man in Dublin eight years ago.

Father-of-one Jamie Tighe Ennis (24), of Timberhill Apartments, Artane, north Dublin, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head in a shooting in October 2017.

Ciara Nolan (46), with an address in Birmingham, but originally from Artane, was extradited from the UK on Wednesday.

She appeared before Dublin District Court on Thursday charged with facilitating a criminal organisation in the commission of the murder of Mr Tighe Ennis between October 27th-28th, 2017.

Det Sgt Domhnall O’Connell told Judge Treasa Kelly that Ms Nolan was arrested at Dublin Airport and “made no reply” when charged an hour-and-a-half later.

He said that because the case related to a criminal organisation and a murder, bail could only be raised in the High Court.

Ms Nolan was remanded in custody to reappear in court on January 14th.

Judge Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed “trial on indictment”.

Ms Nolan did not address the court. No plea was indicated.

Damien Coffey, defending, handed in a statement of his client’s means. Judge Kelly said Ms Nolan was a suitable candidate for free legal aid. There was no Garda objection to this.

Originally from Darndale, Mr Tighe Ennis was walking home from a pub with a group of friends when he was shot twice by a gunman at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, at about 2.20am on October 28th, 2017.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the 14th victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

A stolen Audi A3 was later found damaged by fire and on a green between The Griffith apartments and Prospect Hill in Finglas, 10km from the scene of the shooting.

Ms Nolan is the second person to come before the courts in connection with the fatal shooting.

Last February, John Farrell (59), of Rialto Cottages, Dublin, appeared before Dublin District Court accused of helping a criminal gang by buying a car used in the murder.

Mr Farrell was charged with enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation by buying and keeping a vehicle between October 13th and 28th, 2017.