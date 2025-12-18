Two senior counsel nominated for appointment as High Court judges

Mark Dunne and Micheál O’Connell, senior counsel who were educated at the King’s Inns in Dublin, have been nominated to become High Court judges. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Two new judges have been nominated by the Government for appointment by President Catherine Connolly to the High Court, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said.

The nominees are Mark Dunne and Micheál O’Connell, senior counsel who were educated at the King’s Inns in Dublin.

Mr Dunne – who studied at University College Dublin – has worked in areas including administrative law, dispute resolution and tort and personal injury law. He was called to the bar in 1998 and to the inner bar in 2019.

Mr O’Connell, a Trinity College Dublin graduate, specialised in conveyancing and property law, commercial/chancery and general practice. He was called to the bar in 1999 and to the inner bar in 2018.

The Department of Justice said one nomination would fill a vacancy in the High Court which arose following the appointment of Mr Justice Alexander Owens to the Court of Appeal in September.

The second is contingent on an anticipated vacancy arising later this month due to the scheduled retirement of Judge Mary Ellen Ring.

The Government, in accordance with constitutional procedure, has taken the necessary steps to formally advise the President of the nominations, the department said.