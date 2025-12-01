Courts

Man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting woman during pedicure treatment

Garda tells court that south Dublin beauty salon employee (30s) allegedly massaged customer’s inner thighs and genital area

The sexual assault is alleged to have happened at a south Dublin beauty salon in July of last year. Photograph: iStock
Tom Tuite
Mon Dec 01 2025 - 19:331 MIN READ

A Dublin salon worker has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman during a pedicure treatment.

The man, aged in his 30s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday for a trial venue ruling.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a South Dublin beauty salon in July of last year.

In court, Garda Sgt Niall Murphy said it was alleged that a 30-year-old woman came to the salon for a pedicure.

“She was asked if she wanted a full pedicure. She said she did not understand what she was being asked, but agreed to it,” he said.

“And in the course of that, the allegation is that [the] defendant massaged her inner thighs with the back of his hands and during the course of that, three times massaged over her genital area with the back of his hands.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of the case in the District Court rather than a trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

After hearing an outline of the prosecution’s evidence, Judge Treasa Kelly accepted jurisdiction and noted the defendant’s not guilty plea.

She adjourned the case until January to schedule a hearing date. The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

