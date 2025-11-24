Courts

Man and woman facing sentence over alleged student accommodation scam fail to attend court

Judge issues warrant for arrest of pair who admitted theft charges

Michael Ward (33) pictured at a previous court hearing. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Michael Ward (33) pictured at a previous court hearing. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Mary Carolan
Mon Nov 24 2025 - 13:001 MIN READ

A judge has issued bench warrants for the arrest of two people after they failed to attend court for a sentencing hearing concerning an alleged student accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

Michael Ward (33) and Melissa Collins (26) were due to appear before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday for a sentencing hearing.

When the case was called before Judge Martin Nolan, there was no appearance by either accused. The judge agreed to issue bench warrants for the arrest of both and adjourned sentencing to allow for execution of the warrants.

Last July, the court was told an agreement had been reached in which the pair would enter guilty pleas which were acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

READ MORE

Two dead and several injured following multiple vehicle crash in Gormanston, Co Meath

Owen Doyle: Ireland v South Africa was a poisonous match, but don’t blame the referee

Renovation bill for entrance at south Dublin park exceeds €750,000

‘I see a power shift from Ireland to the Middle East’: How tech workers see Ireland

Melissa Collins pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €600 from a bank account on an unknown location within the State on July 27th, 2022. File photograph Nick Bradshaw
Melissa Collins pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €600 from a bank account on an unknown location within the State on July 27th, 2022. File photograph Nick Bradshaw

Ward, of Moyne Park, Moyne Road, Baldoyle, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €1,800 from a bank account on a date between September 9th, 2022 and September 18th, 2022 in an unknown location within the State.

Collins, of Cherryfield Walk, Hartstown, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €600 from a bank account on an unknown location within the State on July 27th, 2022.

The District Court previously heard the case involved an alleged accommodation fraud against a number of international students in south Dublin in 2022.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan is the Legal Affairs Correspondent of the Irish Times