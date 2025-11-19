Sensitive data on children contained in CHI application sees High Court case put back

Anital Little’s role at CHI links to managing and administering the waiting list for CHI spinal surgeries, on a salary of €76,500. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

The High Court has put back a case involving the dismissal of a business manager at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) to allow for the redaction of sensitive personal information contained within the defendant’s application.

On Wednesday, Richard Kean SC, for the plaintiff, Anita Little, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan that highly sensitive information had been included in replying affidavits and exhibits submitted by the defendant, CHI.

The personal data in question includes an Excel spreadsheet containing inter alia, child patient names, child patient dates of birth, the names and home addresses of said child patients’ parents or guardians, and the clinical details, including decision-making, regarding surgery for the said child patients.

Lorna Lynch SC, for the defendant, said the sensitive information was originally submitted as evidence by the plaintiff, Ms Little. This was as part of the internal disciplinary procedure at CHI, and Mr Justice Cregan said it was the responsibility of the defendant to redact any sensitive information from their affidavits.

Mr Justice Cregan said parents would not want the names of their children revealed before the court. Ms Lynch agreed the defendants would have the redacted affidavits sent to Mr Kean by close of business on Monday, November 24th, with a replying affidavit from the plaintiff to be produced by the following Friday.

Ms Little’s role at CHI is in relation to managing and administering the waiting list for CHI spinal surgeries, on a salary of €76,500. She claims she was dismissed for serious misconduct following instructions to suspend the names of 10 patients from the waiting list.

She was dismissed on August 19th , 2025 following what she said was a flawed investigation and disciplinary hearing. Among other things, Ms Little claims she was deprived of her right to call witnesses in her defence, introduce exculpatory documentary evidence, challenge erroneous findings of fact, or examine witnesses.

On Tuesday, October 28th, the High Court granted interim injunctions restraining CHI from dismissing her or advertising her post as vacant, pending further order.