Two men plead guilty to conspiring to murder in west Dublin

Two men plead guilty to conspiracy to murder. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Two men have pleaded guilty before the Central Criminal Court on Monday to conspiring to murder another man in west Dublin over four years ago.

Jason Dunne and Craig Hayes both entered guilty pleas to one count each of conspiracy to commit the murder of Thomas McDonnell on a date between November 28th and December 3rd, 2021.

The men will be sentenced next month.

Dunne (35) of Cedarbrook Place, Ballyfermot, was arraigned in person before the court in Dublin. His co-accused Hayes (27), of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght, appeared by video-link and was arraigned on the same charge.

They have both been remanded to July 10th for sentencing; Hayes in custody and Dunne on continuing bail.

Judge Paul McDermott was told a trial date set for October 5th this year could be vacated.

The men initially appeared before Tallaght District Court earlier this year charged with the attempted murder of McDonnell at Cookstown Lane in Tallaght on December 3rd, 2021.