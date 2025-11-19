Man treated by GP for sore throat later collapsed and died from heart attack

Daniel Cronin’s family’s counsel told the court it was their case that the farmer had cardiac symptoms but he was treated as a sore throat and 'it cost him his life'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The family of a Cork farmer who had a heart attack and died, hours after an out-of-hours doctor over the phone treated his symptoms as a sore throat, has settled a High Court action over his death.

Dairy farmer Daniel Cronin had cardiac symptoms such as sweating, neck pain and a red-hot chest sensation when he spoke to an out-of-hours doctor in the early hours of December 16th, 2021, but was dealt with as a sore throat case, the court heard on Wednesday.

Cronin’s family’s counsel, Doireann O’Mahony BL, with Dr John O’Mahony SC and instructed by Daniel Wall solicitor, told the court it was their case that the farmer had cardiac symptoms but he was treated as a sore throat and “it cost him his life”.

Dr Antonios Issou, who at the time worked with the SouthDoc GP out-of-hours services with registered offices in Killarney, Co Kerry, had admitted a breach of duty in the case, the court heard.

Counsel said Dr Issou accepts that given Mr Cronin’s symptoms and presentation on the date in question he should have arranged an in-person consultation, or alternatively advised immediate transfer to a hospital emergency department.

Later that morning Cronin, (72) was milking cows on the family farm at Knocknagree, Mallow, Co Cork, when he had a heart attack and collapsed and died beside the cow shed.

Cronin’s daughter, Josephine Delaney, of Causeway, Co Kerry, and his son, Brendan Cronin of Castlemartyr, Co Cork, had sued the GP over their father’s death.

The terms of the settlement are confidential and the matter was before the court for the division of the €35,000 mental distress solatium payment.

Counsel told the court it was a profoundly sad case. Cronin, she said, was a hardworking and active dairy farmer until his death. She said on December 15th he attended the out-of-hours service with mild throat symptoms.

“There was nothing about the presentation to suggest what would unfold later,” counsel said.

In the early hours, counsel said Cronin woke up with dramatically different and deeply concerning symptoms including radiating neck pain, profound sweating and a red hot sensation in his chest.

Counsel said he rang the SouthDoc out-of-hours service and the triage nurse correctly classified him as priority.

Counsel said Dr Issou rang Mr Cronin and dealt with the matter as a sore throat.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the solatium payment, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Cronin’s wife Mary and the family.

Outside court, Cronin’s son, Brendan on behalf of the family said they felt very let down by what had happened.

“

“It has been a hard four years. It does now give us some closure and at least we can try to move on,” he added.