Courts

Man treated by GP for sore throat later collapsed and died from heart attack

Dairy farmer Daniel Cronin died hours after seeking out-of-hours treatment for cardiac symptoms

Daniel Cronin’s family’s counsel told the court it was their case that the farmer had cardiac symptoms but he was treated as a sore throat and 'it cost him his life'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Daniel Cronin’s family’s counsel told the court it was their case that the farmer had cardiac symptoms but he was treated as a sore throat and 'it cost him his life'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 16:102 MIN READ

The family of a Cork farmer who had a heart attack and died, hours after an out-of-hours doctor over the phone treated his symptoms as a sore throat, has settled a High Court action over his death.

Dairy farmer Daniel Cronin had cardiac symptoms such as sweating, neck pain and a red-hot chest sensation when he spoke to an out-of-hours doctor in the early hours of December 16th, 2021, but was dealt with as a sore throat case, the court heard on Wednesday.

Cronin’s family’s counsel, Doireann O’Mahony BL, with Dr John O’Mahony SC and instructed by Daniel Wall solicitor, told the court it was their case that the farmer had cardiac symptoms but he was treated as a sore throat and “it cost him his life”.

Dr Antonios Issou, who at the time worked with the SouthDoc GP out-of-hours services with registered offices in Killarney, Co Kerry, had admitted a breach of duty in the case, the court heard.

READ MORE

Donald Trump the storyteller no longer has full control of the narrative

Ireland’s new fast casual food: 10 top dishes to grab and go

Eleven counties brace for snow and ice after warnings

Well wishes from all sides see Paschal Donohoe off from his time in the Dáil

Counsel said Dr Issou accepts that given Mr Cronin’s symptoms and presentation on the date in question he should have arranged an in-person consultation, or alternatively advised immediate transfer to a hospital emergency department.

Later that morning Cronin, (72) was milking cows on the family farm at Knocknagree, Mallow, Co Cork, when he had a heart attack and collapsed and died beside the cow shed.

Cronin’s daughter, Josephine Delaney, of Causeway, Co Kerry, and his son, Brendan Cronin of Castlemartyr, Co Cork, had sued the GP over their father’s death.

The terms of the settlement are confidential and the matter was before the court for the division of the €35,000 mental distress solatium payment.

Counsel told the court it was a profoundly sad case. Cronin, she said, was a hardworking and active dairy farmer until his death. She said on December 15th he attended the out-of-hours service with mild throat symptoms.

“There was nothing about the presentation to suggest what would unfold later,” counsel said.

In the early hours, counsel said Cronin woke up with dramatically different and deeply concerning symptoms including radiating neck pain, profound sweating and a red hot sensation in his chest.

Counsel said he rang the SouthDoc out-of-hours service and the triage nurse correctly classified him as priority.

Counsel said Dr Issou rang Mr Cronin and dealt with the matter as a sore throat.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the solatium payment, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Cronin’s wife Mary and the family.

Outside court, Cronin’s son, Brendan on behalf of the family said they felt very let down by what had happened.

“It has been a hard four years. It does now give us some closure and at least we can try to move on,” he added.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter