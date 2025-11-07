Dubs fan who died after Kildare suspected assault was ‘kind and gentle soul’, funeral told

Ryan Weir Gibbons 'made friends anywhere he went', mourners at his funeral Mass in Kildare heard

A man who died after a suspected one-punch assault in Kildare last week has been remembered at his funeral as “friendly, funny and loyal in nature”.

Ryan Weir Gibbons (29) died on October 30th at Naas General Hospital from injuries he sustained four days earlier.

He was found unresponsive on Magee Terrace, off Curragh Road in Kildare town, on October 26th. He was subsequently brought to hospital where he remained until his death.

At his funeral Mass at St Brigid’s Parish Church in Kildare on Friday, Mr Weir Gibbons’s cousin Molly Gibbons said his memory will be “cherished, from his first words to his last”.

She told mourners he was affectionately known as “Gibby” to his friends. “He made friends anywhere he went; he had a way of making everyone feel included,” she said.

She recalled his “infectious smile and warm personality”.

She said Mr Weir Gibbons, who was originally from west Dublin, was an animal lover and had passions for music and sport.

“He was a Dubs fan through and through ... it never faded, even after moving to Kildare,” she said, recounting that he took great pride in having been on Hill 16 for the 2019 All-Ireland final when Dublin defeated Kerry.

A Dublin jersey, framed photographs, flowers and cans of Monster energy drink were placed on the alter. Offertory gifts included Mr Weir Gibbons’s phone, baseball cap, a Dublin flag and a cigarette and lighter, as “Ryan loved a sneaky smoke”, said parish priest Fr Gerard Breen.

Mr Weir Gibbons was raised in Mulhuddart and Blanchardstown in Dublin and moved to Kildare at the age of seven where he lived at Connagh Green. Ms Gibbons said her cousin’s passion for music was one he shared with his father Edward. Dance and trance music were their favourites.

“Ryan loved socialising ... dancing the night away,” she said.

She described the outpouring of support his family has received as “overwhelming”, and led a round of applause for the ICU team at Naas hospital and for members of An Garda Síochána.

In his homily, Fr Breen described Mr Weir Gibbons’s death as a “shocking” and “terrible” tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends; we sympathise with you deeply.”

Mr Weir Gibbons was, he said, a “kind and gentle soul, a man who possessed a beautiful smile”.

“Ryan was a good lad ... in the prime of life. He had personality; everyone loved him. He was a lovely and beautiful light of love for his mum and dad, and family and friends.”

A man in his late teens was detained on Monday as part of the investigation into Mr Weir Gibbons’s death and was released without charge on Tuesday.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.