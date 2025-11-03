Construction worker accused of carrying 3D-printed gun sent to higher court for trial

Judge Treasa Kelly noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment at the higher level, with harsher sentencing powers. Photograph: Getty Images

A construction worker accused of carrying a 3D-printed gun and ammunition in Dublin must face trial at the Circuit Court level, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided.

Valeriju Voronenko (51), a Lithuanian national with an address at Gardiner Street, in Dublin 1, was arrested at Stable Lane near Smithfield on August 8th and charged with four Firearms Act offences.

They include two counts of unlawful possession of a 3D-printed Harlot pistol and eight rounds of .22 ammunition, and the other two charges alleged that he had the gun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances. Mr Voronenko has yet to enter a plea.

He faced his third appearance at Dublin District Court on Monday when Judge Treasa Kelly noted that the DPP has directed trial on indictment at the higher level, with harsher sentencing powers.

The case was adjourned until December 19th for prosecutors to complete a book of evidence.

At his first hearing on August 9th, Gda Paul O’Reilly alleged the weaponry was in a sports bag.

The offences, on conviction, are punishable by sentences of up to five and 14 years.

Following submissions by his defence counsel, bail was granted to the currently unemployed construction worker, subject to strict conditions. Mr Voronenko had to surrender his passport, observe a curfew from 11pm to 8am, and provide a phone number to gardaí.

His bond was set at €500, and he was ordered not to apply for replacement travel documents.