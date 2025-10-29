Pilot convicted over role in €8.4m midlands cocaine-smuggling operation

Michal Luczak was 'key to the success' of the plot, Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court heard. Photograph: Tom Tuite

The pilot of a light aircraft that was used to transport €8.4 million worth of cocaine into the midlands from France has been convicted over his part in the smuggling operation.

Michal Luczak (44), described by the prosecution as a vital asset, irreplaceable and “key to the success” of the smuggling plot, was remanded in custody on Wednesday for sentence by Judge Roderick Maguire at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court next month.

The Cessna pilot, a Polish national, had pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of 120kg of cocaine, possessing the drug for the purpose of sale or supply, and the possession and importation of drugs worth €13,000 or more at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome, Co Longford, on August 4th, 2022.

Described as a passionate flyer, the father of two worked in transport and had studied law in Poland, the court heard.

The defence focused on Luczak, who did not give evidence in the trial, wanting to obtain as much flying practice as possible.

The court heard he wanted to become a commercial pilot and often brought his friend, Timothy Gilchrist, who was interested in flying and travelled as a passenger.

Gilchrist, jailed last year for 11 years, took responsibility for collecting the drugs.

He gave evidence how he alone loaded the five cocaine-filled sports bags and a suitcase on to the plane in Dieppe, that he later unloaded them at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome and that Luczak knew nothing about the drugs in the baggage on board.

Timothy Gilchrist told the court Luczak knew nothing of the drugs. Photograph: Alan Betson

However, on Wednesday the jury of four women and eight men returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all the charges against Luczak after deliberating for three hours and 16 minutes.

Sentencing of Luczak, formerly of Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare, and recently residing in Dublin 12, was adjourned until November 10th.

The court can consider a life sentence or a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term.

During his closing speech to the jury, Cathal Ó Braonáin, for the State, said Luczak would have been a “wild card” risk to a criminal organisation if he had not known what the four-seater aircraft was carrying.

Evidence was given that a Cessna 182 aircraft, owned by eight shareholders, including Luczak, left Abbeyshrule Aerodrome bound for Le Touquet Airport, France, on August 3rd, 2022.

Luczak was accompanied by Gilchrist and the pair stayed overnight before flying to Dieppe airport the next day.

Jurors heard the aircraft returned with 120kg of cocaine. A Garda surveillance operation had been put in place at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome, where the Cessna was unloaded.

All six bags were put in Gilchrist’s Alfa Romeo car and driven away before Gilchrist was stopped by gardaí at Lough Owel outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Luczak had left the aerodrome in a black Mercedes car. He was stopped and arrested at Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Gilchrist (57), a father of one of Mavis Bank, Newrath, Co Kilkenny, told the jury he had been threatened and attacked a few years before and did not really have a choice.

He said these people knew he was interested in flying and he said he feared for his daughter’s life and his own.

Gilchrist said he was sick at the time of the operation in 2022 and had collected the bags from a group of angry men who had arrived at Dieppe Airport.

He said he loaded the plane when Luczak was not around and felt dreadful about it.

Under cross-examination, Gilchrist denied he was protecting Luczak, saying: “Do you not think I am beating myself up every day over what I’ve done to this man?”

Jurors learned the pilot did not record the flight from Dieppe in his log and that he was fully aware of the regulations.

The prosecution told the jury to consider why Luczak did not help his ill friend carry the heavy bags.

The prosecutor also referred to evidence that one of the people at the aerodrome, who had been in contact with Gilchrist, also had Luczak’s mobile phone number.