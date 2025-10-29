Pensioner admits damaging several properties in major gorse fire

Anthony O’Donnell (79), of Glen Lodge, Drumnacart Mountain, Burtonport, Co Donegal, is charged with four counts of arson. File photograph: David Young/PA Wire

A pensioner has admitted damaging homes and property in a major gorse fire in Co Donegal.

Anthony O’Donnell, a former police officer in the UK, tendered guilty pleas to four charges of arson when he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Over €310,000 in damage was caused by a fire in Easter 2019.

Mr O’Donnell’s barrister, Mr Colm Smyth SC, told the court the fire was started by the burning of refuse.

“Unfortunately, the fire went out of control and spread to the property,” Mr Smyth said.

Mr O’Donnell, a 79-year-old of Glen Lodge, Drumnacart Mountain, Burtonport, Co Donegal, is charged with four counts of arson all relating to April 19th, 2019.

He is charged with damaging by fire, property at Drumnacart, Annagry, namely a person’s dwelling house, including the contents therein, and an oil tank with a combined value of €220,000.

The defendant is also charged with arson and causing extensive damage, to the value of €21,500, to the rear dwelling house of a house at Drumnacart, Annagry.

He is also charged with arson, with extensive damage to the rear of a dwelling house and garage, to a combined value of €70,000, at Rannyhaul, Kincasslagh.

Mr O’Donnell is further charged with arson, causing damage to a shed containing two vintage Massey Ferguson tractors at Drumnacart, Annagary.

Mr Smyth told Judge John Aylmer the guilty pleas were entered on the basis of recklessness rather than intention. “It was a reckless pursuit,” Mr Smyth said.

Barrister for the State, Ms Fiona Crawford BL, agreed this was the case.

The barrister asked for a legal aid certificate to be extended to cover a medical report from a GP in Scotland. Mr Smyth also asked that a probation report be prepared for his client, who he said has no previous convictions.

Mr Smyth said Mr O’Donnell served previously as a police officer in the UK and is agreeable to returning to Ireland to meet his probation.

The matter was adjourned until the February sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court for sentencing.

In July, when Mr O’Donnell was initially due before the court, Judge Roderick Maguire expressed “disappointment” that he did not show up. Legal representatives for Mr O’Donnell claimed the accused man did not have the capacity to attend.