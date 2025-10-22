Man charged with pregnant woman’s murder admitted responsibility, court hears

Sarah Montgomery (27) was found dead inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee, Co Down, police said. Photograph: PA

A man charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and causing the “destruction” of her unborn child admitted responsibility during police interviews, a court has heard.

Sarah Montgomery (27), a mother of two young girls, was due to give birth last August. She was found dead in her home at Elmfield Walk, Donaghadee, Co Down, last June 27th.

Zak Hughes (28), from Ardglen Place, Belfast, but currently on remand in HMP Maghaberry, is charged with the murder of Ms Montgomery last June 27th and with “destruction” of her unborn child on the same date.

The charge is: “With intent to destroy the life of a child capable of being born alive, by a wilful act caused a child to die before it had an existence independent of its mother.”

During a brief update on the case against a solicitor for Mr Hughes (28) said:

A prosecuting lawyer told Newtownards Magistrates Court he was seeking a four-week adjournment.

Mr Hughes’s defence solicitor said he was “a little concerned” at delays in the case, which should be given “the utmost priority”. The lawyer said: “Just for the benefit of everyone, the defendant does not dispute that he is responsible for what occurred.”

“He made that case at interview, and this case obviously impacts on families,” said the solicitor.

Mr Hughes was arrested within hours of Ms Montgomery’s body being found.

Before any case can be returned to the crown court, the court must be satisfied there is sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case and that can be done either by prosecution submissions or defence concessions.

In court on Wednesday, Mr Hughes’s solicitor said the “sad fact is that if this was in England or Wales, this case would be in the crown court already, and potentially dealt with”.

Mr Hughes was not present at court. Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons authorised the accused’s continued remand in custody.

Adjourning the case to November 5th, she said: “If it’s the case that admissions have been made”, there may be no requirement for the matter to remain in the lower level list for longer than necessary.

“It is something for the prosecution to consider: whether the case can proceed on the full admissions,” the judge said.