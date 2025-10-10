Jeffrey Donaldson case: Judge to decide later this month if trial can go ahead in November

Jeffrey Donaldson the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The judge in the trial of the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will decide later this month whether proceedings can go ahead as scheduled in November.

The trial of Mr Donaldson and his wife Eleanor, who are accused of sexual offences, is due to begin on November 3rd.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Friday, the court was told a further report regarding the health of Mrs Donaldson had just been received, and additional medical appointments were scheduled for next week.

Adjourning the case until October 20th, Judge Paul Ramsey said he would be in a “better position” to judge whether the trial could go ahead as scheduled on that date.

Mr Donaldson (62) with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

Neither of the defendants was required to be in court on Friday.

Their trial was originally due to take place earlier this year but was postponed due to a deterioration in Mrs Donaldson’s mental health.

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the northern powersharing institutions.

The then-deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, was appointed his successor as DUP leader.