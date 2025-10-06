Man (55) pleads guilty to murder of mother of two in Dublin

Emma McCrory was a stylist and fashion wholesale manager in her 40s

A man (55) has pleaded guilty to the murder of mother of two Emma McCrory in Dublin almost three years ago.

At the Central Criminal Court today, George Turner (55), of Fairview Avenue, Fairview, Dublin, was charged with the murder of Ms McCrory in her home on Howth Road, Clontarf on December 15th, 2022.

Turner entered a guilty plea to the charge, with the matter put back for sentencing by Mr Justice Paul McDermott to this Friday, October 10th. He was remanded in custody to that date.

Ms McCrory, a stylist and fashion wholesale manager in her 40s, was fatally injured after a blaze broke out in her house on the evening of December 15th, 2022.