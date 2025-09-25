Irish People Party election candidate in court over alleged harassment of garda

The court heard that the affected garda felt 'intimidated' and 'distressed' by Ross Lahive's actions. Photograph: Alan Betson

A former European election candidate for the Irish People Party has appeared before Cork District Court charged in connection with the alleged harassment of a garda.

Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon, Cork attended the Bridewell Garda station in the city on Thursday morning by appointment. He was charged with harassing a gardaon dates between October 9th, 2022, and February 6th, 2025.

Dt Sgt Christopher Cahill described the alleged actions of the accused as a “campaign of harassment.” He said the affected garda felt “intimidated” and “distressed” by the actions of the 46-year-old.

Dgt Sgt Cahill said Mr Lahive made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

He said the charge arose from an incident where the garda was dealing with a matter at a public event in October 2022. The garda arrested Mr Lahive at the event. It is alleged that footage of the garda was video recorded at the event and posted on social media.

Dgt Sgt Cahill said it is further alleged that on February 22nd, 2023, the same garda was walking outside Cork District Court, having given evidence in a case, when he was approached by Mr Lahive and his co-accused. The garda was wearing a civilian jacket over his Garda uniform.

It is alleged the garda was accosted, verbally abused and followed down Anglesea Street in Cork city by Mr Lahive.

The garda was allegedly recorded and live-streamed on social media by the co-accused in the case.

Dgt Sgt Cahill said the garda was afraid to get on his bus home. He was particularly concerned about the possibility of being followed by Mr Lahive and his co-accused.

It is the case of the State that the video footage was posted on Facebook later that day with a caption which contained derogatory comments about the garda. The video was also allegedly reposted in August and December 2023 and in February of this year.

Judge Dorgan accepted jurisdiction in the case in the event of a guilty plea being recorded. If the case is contested, it will be sent forward to Cork Circuit Court.

Sgt John Kelleher said that Mr Lahive also allegedly posted video footage of the garda on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This does not form part of the charge before the court.

Mr Lahive said that he was made aware on Tuesday of his appointment with gardaí on Thursday morning. However, he insisted bail conditions had not been discussed at that point.

When asked by Sgt Kelleher if he thought that posting a video of the garda the night before and the morning of the court appearance was appropriate, Mr Lahive replied: “I felt that it was my constitutional right under freedom of speech.”

There was no objection to bail in the case. Mr Lahive gave an undertaking to abide by his bail conditions, including refraining from making comments on social media about the case. He was remanded on bail on his own bond of €1,000 to appeal before Cork District Court on November 20th next.

Free legal aid was granted. Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said that his client was on a community employment scheme and in receipt of €1,000 a month. Mr Kelleher was granted discovery of documents in the case.