Garda pleads not guilty to causing serious injury to Brazilian delivery man

Garda Neil Doyle, of Dundrum station, was first summoned to appear at Dublin District Court on May 8th. Photograph: Collins

A Garda accused of dangerous driving causing serious injury to a Brazilian delivery man whose leg was severed at the M50 in 2023 has pleaded not guilty, a court has heard.

João Henrique Ferreira (24), who had lived in Ireland for five years, had been assisting friends in locating a stolen bicycle when the incident allegedly occurred on a slip road to the motorway in Tallaght, Dublin.

Following an investigation by Fiosrú, the police ombudsman (formerly Gsoc), criminal proceedings commenced against Garda Neil Doyle of Dundrum station.

He was first summoned to appear at Dublin District Court on May 8th on a charge of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Junction 11, north on the M50 on October 28th, 2023.

The court had ordered the prosecution to provide defence solicitor Liz Hughes with disclosure of evidence “as soon as possible” and adjourned the case.

On Thursday, Ms Hughes told Judge Michele Finan that, having received significant disclosure of evidence, she could inform the court that it was a not guilty plea.

The officer was present but remained silent during the proceedings.

The judge noted the defence position and adjourned the case until January 12th for prosecutors to complete and serve a book of evidence on the defendant and to grant a return for trial order.

Mr Ferreira had returned from Brazil for the proceedings on earlier dates but was not required to address the court. He did not have to attend today.

At a previous stage, the judge was told Mr Ferreira “was anxious for the court to hear from him about the seriousness of the injuries” and he was due to undergo further prosthetic surgery over the summer.

When the prosecution first came before the court in May, the defence had sought disclosure of prosecution evidence “as soon as possible” so the garda’s legal team could “consider his position”.