Farmer led officials on ‘wild-goose chase’ after moving cattle, court hears

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she would give Rowe one opportunity to “put his best foot forward”. Photograph: iStock

A farmer who illegally moved cattle from Donegal to Northern Ireland has not provided any evidence of what became of them, Donegal District Court heard.

Stephen Douglas Rowe, of Tawnawanny Road, Leggs, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, claimed the animals were tested and sold to a meat factory in 2021. The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has not, however, received the required traceability documentation.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she would give Rowe one opportunity to “put his best foot forward” to comply with regulations.

She adjourned the case to November 24th for sentencing, saying: “I want to be satisfied that the department has all the information they require at this very late stage.”

Initially facing 135 charges, Rowe pleaded guilty to 15 sample charges. He admitted 10 counts that on or about January 18th, 2021, from Bridgetown, Laghey, Co Donegal, he exported a bovine bearing a specified ear tag number to Northern Ireland without the required health certificates. He also admitted to five counts of the same offence on a date between March 9th and March 30th, 2021.

Retired DAFM veterinary inspector Kieran Devlin told the court that in respect of the January offences, officers were looking for the animals in Bridgetown. He was told they were being tested for TB in Northern Ireland.

“Officers contacted Mr Rowe and he led them on a wild-goose chase,” said Mr Devlin. “He never made any contact since.”

Regarding the March offences, Mr Devlin said he saw the animals in Northern Ireland while accompanying colleagues from Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera). They have not since been located.

Mr Devlin outlined that a health certificate was required for traceability, trade between member states and ensuring control in a serious disease outbreak.

Defence barrister Peter Nolan said he was instructed that the animals had entered the food chain in Northern Ireland, having been tested by officials there.

The defendant took the stand, saying he made an error during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The advice from the officials was not to travel,” said Rowe. “I brought the animals to my home address for the welfare of the animals.”

Denying non-co-operation, Rowe said when he found out he was being investigated, he collapsed and was brought to hospital. His father had written to DAFM explaining Rowe’s ill-health.

Prosecution barrister Geri Silke said: “You categorically did not co-operate.

“If you sell animals you make money. It would show in your bank account. You would have a docket to say what animals were sold. You don’t have it.”

Appealing for leniency, Mr Nolan said Rowe had pleaded guilty, had no previous convictions, was remorseful, and had suffered financial and reputational damage. His herd number was suspended.

Judge Cunningham accepted that the defendant had required medical attention but said further co-operation was required.

“I want full traceability,” she said.