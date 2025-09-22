Teacher had sex in hotel with former student after chance meeting on night out, inquiry hears

It is also alleged the pair were in contact on Snapchat while he was sitting his Leaving Cert. File image. Photograph: Getty

The panel in a fitness-to-teach hearing regarding a teacher who had sex with a former Leaving Certificate student has retired to make its decision.

The inquiry arose from allegations she had a romantic relationship with the male student during summer 2018 when he was aged 18.

Between June 14th and 20th that year, while the then student was sitting his Leaving Cert, there were daily communications between the pair on the picture messaging service Snapchat, it is alleged.

It is also alleged that between June 21st and August 14th, 2018, there were daily communications between the teacher and former student on Snapchat while he was awaiting his results.

The director of the Teaching Council also alleges the woman had a sexual encounter with the former student on an unknown date in early August that year.

The secondary school teacher has admitted to having sex with the former student in a hotel in early August after accidentally bumping into him, she said, while out in a bar with friends.

Monday’s fifth day of the inquiry was held online and heard the advice of Frank Beatty SC, legal assessor to the panel. The teacher was also present.

Mr Beatty reiterated that the evidence in the inquiry and any findings of fact and misconduct were a matter for the panel.

He said if the panel arrived at no findings then the complaint against the teacher would be dismissed.

Mr Beatty said the allegations regarding communications on Snapchat, if proven, went towards the contention on the part of the Director of the Teaching Council that a relationship existed between the teacher and the former student.

He said there were a number of incidences in this inquiry where there was a conflict of evidence.

He said it was a matter for the panel to decide whether a particular allegation was proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Further, if proven, it was also a matter for the panel to decide whether such an allegation amounted to professional misconduct and a breach, beyond a reasonable doubt, of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers.

Professional misconduct, he said, was conduct which amounted to disgraceful or dishonourable conduct either in the course of the teacher’s profession or otherwise which is of such a serious nature as would bring the profession of teaching into disrepute.

Provisions of the code that it is alleged the teacher breached include seeking to develop positive relationships with members of the school community, including students, that are characterised by professional integrity and judgment.

Members of the panel are to reconvene in future to provide the findings, if any, at which they have arrived.