Six family members to stand trial after church brawl in Donegal

The incident was strongly condemned at the time by parish priest Fr Ciaran Harkin. Photograph: Google

Six members of the same family are to stand trial following a brawl outside a Co Donegal church while Sunday Mass was being said.

Five of the men appeared in person while another appeared by videolink before Judge Brendan O’Reilly at a sitting of Falcarragh District Court.

It follows an incident at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny on August 18th, 2024.

Members of the congregation had to be kept inside the church after the incident in which slash hooks, an axe, a saw and knives were produced.

A large squad of detectives, some armed, attended the grounds of the church at Ballyraine to deal with the disturbance.

The incident was strongly condemned at the time by parish priest, Fr Ciaran Harkin, who later reassured parishioners that steps had been taken to ensure nothing similar would happen again.

The men involved in the incident during 11am Mass were all later arrested.

All six were charged with committing violent disorder, contrary to section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

The men’s solicitor, Patsy Gallagher, told the judge that all had been served with books of evidence in the case.

The six will now go forward for trial at the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court commencing on October 28th.

Michael Reilly Jr (31), of Kishogue Park, Lucan, Dublin, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and also having a small axe and two sharp kitchen knives.

Michael Reilly Sr (57), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath, was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace as well as possession of a slash-hook with intention to cause injury or intimidate.

Thomas Reilly (22) and John Paul Reilly (30), both of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath, were charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and that they had a foldable garden saw with intention to cause injury or intimidate.

Brian Reilly, (28), is charged with producing a slash hook, intended to cause injury to, incapacitate or intimidate a person, to wit, production of an offensive weapon in a church car park in relation to an ongoing dispute with members of another family whom were present at the time.

The latter charge was contrary to section 9 (5) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

John Paul Reilly (30), was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and that he had in his possession a foldable garden saw with intention to cause injury or intimidate.

Gary Reilly (20), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, was charged with violent disorder on the same date.

All apart from Brian Reilly were released on bail.

The judge issued the alibi warning to all accused men and adjourned the cases until October 28th next.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Gallagher and one junior counsel was assigned to the six accused.