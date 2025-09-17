Teen accused of petrol bomb attack on home which caused death of pet husky

The house on Landen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin, after the arson attack. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A 15-year-old boy is accused of a petrol bomb attack on an innocent Dublin family’s home, which killed their pet husky and left them owing €227,000, a court has heard.

The teen, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with arson of the uninsured house on Landen Road, Ballyfermot, which “went up in flames” on May 21st last.

He had been denied bail in July and appeared again at Dublin Children’s Court for a preliminary hearing to determine his trial venue.

Judge Paul Kelly held that due to the seriousness of the incident, the level of pre-planning, the threat to the lives of people inside, the death of their pet, and the consequences of the fire, the boy must be tried in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Outlining the allegations, Det Gda Michael McNulty said shortly before 2.30am, gardaí responded to a report of a domestic fire at the home.

They learned that while one resident, Pat Curran, was asleep in the livingroom, he awoke to glass smashing and found the room was on fire.

The 68-year-old had been asleep in the sittingroom, while his wife and their son (20) were upstairs. The 11-year-old dog Zach was in the kitchen.

“He woke to a crashing sound, and when he opened his eyes, he could see flames in the sittingroom. It is alleged that the accused lit a jerrycan on fire. He threw a stone through a front window, and it is on CCTV, and he threw the petrol can on top, into the sittingroom, and the sittingroom immediately went up in flames,” the detective told the court.

The injured party alerted his partner and son, and they ran out of the front door.

They realised the dog was inside, and Mr Curran went back into the house to rescue it but the flames were too intense.

“So the dog was trapped inside and later passed away,” Det Gda McNulty said.

The blaze extensively damaged the house, which cost €227,000 to repair, and the family had to live temporarily with another relative.

CCTV footage from a doorbell camera showed a youth throwing an object through the window, followed by the burning jerrycan.

Other video evidence traced two masked youths on an electric motorbike travelling from the Dolphin’s Barn area to the house. It was alleged that the defendant was the passenger and carried out the arson, while a 14-year-old boy drove him to the scene.

Video evidence from several locations was played.

Questioned by defence counsel Orla Doolin, he said the mortgage on the property had been paid, the house was uninsured, and the owners were left to “foot the bill”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended the teen be tried in the Circuit Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

However, section 75 of the Children Act permitted the defence to plead for the case to be retained by the Children’s Court, taking into consideration the age and level of maturity of the accused, as well as other factors deemed relevant.

Ms Doolin said the teenager, who did not address the court, had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder when he was eight years old. He left school with little educational attainment and did not complete the Leaving Certificate.

The boy was accompanied to the hearing by his mother and an adult sibling. Counsel cited the death of a close family member, submitting that these combined circumstances made him a more vulnerable person, and the Children’s Court should accept jurisdiction.

Ms Doolin also submitted that media reports had stated the house repairs had been carried out voluntarily.

However, Judge Kelly, the District Court president, agreed with the DPP and held that the case was too serious.

The teenager, who did not address the court or indicate a plea, was remanded in continuing custody to appear again later this month to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

A 23-year-old man and another teenage boy are before the courts on connected charges and are being dealt with separately.