Drone operators told to stay away from search for missing boy in Donabate

Diggers continue under Garda supervision at the dig site scene in Donabate in the ongoing search for a missing child. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins photos

Drone operators have been told to stay away from the area where gardaí are searching for a missing boy who is feared dead.

The child, who would be seven years old if still alive, has not been seen in several years.

Investigators have been examining an area of open ground in Donabate, Dublin, since September 1st.

Gardaí said two unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, were detected at the site on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One operator claimed to be working on behalf of a media organisation.

On Thursday An Garda Síochána issued an appeal for “the space and time to carry out this search operation sensitively and sympathetically for everybody involved”.

Gardaí said airspace restrictions have been in place around the site since September 2nd.

Breaches of restrictions are investigated by gardaí and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

The IAA said a “no drone zone” is in effect over areas of Donabate and Portrane until midnight on Tuesday.