Teenager charged with murder of Irish Rail worker might seek High Court bail

A teenager accused of the murder of an Irish Rail employee is expected to seek bail in the High Court within the next four weeks, a court has been told.

Nathan Hanlon (19), of Castleview, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, made his second court appearance when he came before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday.

Last week Mr Hanlon was charged by Sgt Denis Ryan of Clonmel Garda station with murdering Ian Walsh (49), who was found stabbed to death at home in Ravenswood, Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, earlier this month.

Sgt Thomas O’Brien told Judge Miriam Walsh on Tuesday he wanted an month-long adjournment to allow for the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions. He said Mr Hanlon was consenting to a month’s remand in custody on the charge.

John Joy, defending, confirmed his client was consenting to such a remand, but he said there may be a High Court bail application before Mr Hanlon’s next appearance at Clonmel District Court.

Judge Walsh asked whether Mr Hanlon had been psychologically assessed. Mr Joy said this was being progressed with prison authorities.

Judge Walsh said she would ask the prison authorities to expedite the psychological assessment. She remanded Mr Hanlon in continuing custody to reappear at Clonmel District Court on September 23rd.