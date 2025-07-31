Teen who ‘bullied and traumatised’ victim he met on bus jailed for two years for false imprisonment

A teenager has been given two years’ detention for the false imprisonment of a young man.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, with other counts to be taken into consideration, at a location in Dublin on June 15th, 2023.

He was aged 15 at the time of the offending and had 10 previous convictions from the Children’s Court, including seven convictions for theft, one for attempted robbery, one for assault causing harm and one for production of a knife. He was also on bail at the time of this offending.

Det Gda John Hayes from Blanchardstown Garda station told Stephen Montgomery BL, prosecuting, that a young man then aged 19 was travelling on a bus in the Clonsilla area of Dublin in May 2023.

Neither the accused nor the victim were known to each other. The detective told the court that the accused was larger in stature than the injured party.

When the victim got off the bus, he was followed by the teenager, who started a conversation with him and broke his glasses. The accused then ordered the injured party to walk to a nearby shop and instructed him to withdraw €50 from an ATM.

The teenager then threatened the victim to keep this a “secret”.

The court heard that a week later, the victim was on the bus again, and the teenager sat behind him and put his hands around his neck and told him to be quiet. They got off the bus together, and the teenager took the victim’s iPhone 13, worth €1,300.

The teenager then added the victim as a friend on Snapchat.

Det Garda Hayes told the court that the victim received a message on June 15th, 2023, from the teenager, who told him to meet him with his bank card, which he did.

The teenager brought the victim to an apartment where he produced two knives and told the victim he was going to kill him and slice him.

He also instructed the victim to remove his clothing, as he would have to burn it. The injured party did not take his clothes off, but his backpack was searched, and his driving licence with his address on it was taken.

The court heard that the victim was then brought to his own home by the teenager, who disposed of one of the knives en route. While in the injured party’s house, the teenager threatened to harm the family dog if he didn’t “put it out of the way”.

The teenager searched the victim’s bedroom and took a Nike tracksuit, an Under Armour top, Nike runners, a PlayStation and a camel jacket, all with a total value of €1,751.

The teenager then made the victim transfer €500 from his Revolut account to one of the injured party’s friends’ accounts, as he did not have a Revolut bank card. He told his friend to meet him in a local shopping centre, and the defendant, the victim and the victim’s friend went to multiple ATM’s while withdrawing €460 in total.

The teenager then left with the cash and the items taken earlier from the victim’s house.

Later that evening, the victim told his mother and showed her the knife left behind by the teenager.

They went to the gardaí, and the victim showed them the apartment he had been taken to.

CCTV footage from the shopping centre and footage from the Ring doorbell of the victim’s home were obtained, and the defendant was identified. He was interviewed on two occasions. None of the money or belongings were recovered.

A victim impact statement was submitted to the court and read by the prosecuting counsel.

It outlined how the victim quit his job in case the teenager came back. He was also afraid that the defendant would come back to his home and described that he was in “fear for his parents”.

He said he was always “looking over his shoulder” and said he “can never relax on public transport”. He still has trouble sleeping.

Padraig Dwyer SC, defending, said his client was forthright with the Probation Services and is apologetic, showing empathy towards the victim in his case. He stated that his client has taken responsibility for his actions and told the probation officer that he deserves a prison sentence.

Counsel said his client was 15 at the time of the offending. He said that his client’s parents do not condone this behaviour and are very pro-social people.

He said his client “self-reports that he has used cannabis but is now self-reporting that he is clear at present”. He said his client is expressing regret for his actions.

Judge Martina Baxter noted the defendant had two knives with him and the “brazenness” of going to the victim’s home. “It wasn’t as if it was a once-off situation,” the judge said. It was clear that the “fear and threat” were “pervasive and real”, said the judge.

Judge Baxter said she had regard for his previous convictions. She said the victim was bullied and traumatised “while going about his business”. She said a significant factor was that the accused was 15 at the time but noted he was “back in adverse company”. “Clearly there has to be an intervention,” said Judge Baxter.

She said the aggravating factors were the effects on the victim, who is “constantly in fear”, the threats and the menace.

In mitigation she took account of his age and that the Children’s Act states detention is “the last resort”.

Judge Baxter imposed two years’ detention on him.