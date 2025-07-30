Woman will ‘never trust again’ after being choked and raped by partner

A woman says she will “never trust again” after being raped and choked by her partner who told her, “I will f**k you up once you pass out.”

Christopher Ryan (33) pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, assault causing harm and damage to a window at Kerrie Kean’s Galway home on November 11th, 2023.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring jailed him for 10-and-a-half years.

Marc Thompson, prosecuting, told the court Ms Keane wished to waive her right to anonymity so Ryan could be named publicly.

Ryan choked Ms Keane during the assault and repeatedly told her he was going to rape her and there was nothing she could do about it.

She later told gardaí she tried to fight him off, biting him and kicking him, but she then grew too tired and “gave up”.

Ms Keane called emergency services and left her home that day to seek safety in a women’s refuge. Her daughter was not at home at the time of the rape.

In a victim impact statement Ms Keane said the situation had been “so unfair on me and my daughter”.

She said she felt like there was “no end in sight” and she still had nightmares and days when she was frozen with depression.

“I wake up anxious and sad every day. Everything is so unstable and out of my control. I truly loved this man. I will never trust again. I never want to,” she said.

Ms Justice Ring noted from Ms Keane’s victim impact statement that she felt guilty for reporting Ryan to gardaí. She said Ms Keane did nothing wrong and the guilt lay at Ryan’s door only.

“Hold your head high, knowing you have defended yourself and your daughter,” the judge told her.

The judge said rape by a partner represented one of the “deepest breaches of trust in life”.

She imposed a sentence of 11-and-a-half years, with the final year suspended, and ordered Ryan not to have any contact with Ms Keane for the duration of his time in prison and for the term of his suspended sentence.

Ms Justice Ring wished Ms Keane luck in finding settled accommodation for her and her daughter.

Garda Sharon Noonan told James Dwyer SC, prosecuting, how the couple had met on a dating app in 2021 and visited each other most weeks.

On the night of the attack Ms Keane arrived home from work. They had a takeaway together and she had a glass of vodka. She fell asleep woke to Ryan cuddling, kissing and pulling at her.

She later told gardaí she said “no”, but he said he “wanted to do it”. He put her on to her back and held down her arms before he threatened to choke her. “I will f**k you up once you pass out,” he said.

Ms Keane said she kicked but he continued to choke her for “ages”. He then sexually assaulted her and she bit down on his arm.

Ryan got up and Ms Keane tried to escape, but he kept pulling at her legs. She was banging on the walls of the room, calling for help.

She later told gardaí he continued to say to her: “I am going to rape you and there is nothing you can do about it.” She begged him to “please stop”, but he raped her.

Questioned by gardaí, Ryan said he would never want to hurt Ms Keane. He said he loved her, the court heard.

He said he had no memory of it and was speechless when he saw photos of her injuries.

Ryan said he drank six beers and some vodka and took a tablet that night.

Bernard Madden SC, defending, said Ryan now accepted he committed the offence and wished to apologise to Ms Keane.

The court heard Ryan accepted Ms Keane’s account, but he suffered from alcohol-related blackouts and did not remember his actions.

Ryan, originally from Thurles, Co Tipperary, but with an address at Rosedale, Derrigra, Ballineen, Cork, had a dysfunctional family background, has had periods of homelessness and suffered depression and periods of self-harm and was an alcoholic, the court heard.