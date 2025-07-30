Landlord Marc Godart must wait until September for ruling on taking over Dublin pub licence

Landlord Marc Godart is to learn in September if a city fire officer will sign off on him taking over a Dublin pub’s licence.

The Luxembourg businessman, now based in Latvia, brought a transfer application to Dublin District Court two weeks ago, but still had to complete some outstanding work and needed the council official’s findings.

His firm’s barrister, Dorothy Collins, updated the court on Wednesday that the case could be further adjourned and it will resume on September 3rd.

She had said earlier that the application was in order but was subject to the fire officer’s consent and report.

In past unrelated proceedings at the District Court, firms linked to the businessman have faced multiple legal issues over property lettings in Dublin.

In his licensing case, he sought a certificate of transfer of the licence for Cleary’s Pub, Sarsfield Road in Inchicore.

Inchicore Parkview Residence Limited made the application, and Mr Godart gave evidence on July 16th in his capacity as a director.

At the previous hearing of the application, Ms Collins had asked Judge Máire Conneely to hear the evidence and then to defer ruling on the basis that the fire officer had “requested that there are certain works to be done” and needed to provide a report.

The judge heard then that Mr Godart had travelled from abroad and would only be in Dublin for a day.

Counsel had said there had been “a lot of negotiation with the fire officer who has inspected the premises and required certain works to be done”.

She added that paperwork had to be completed and the proceedings ought to be postponed to satisfy the council official.

Inchicore Parkview Residence Limited’s barrister presented the judge with a booklet of documents, including the previous licensee’s certificate, an advertisement published in a national newspaper, a certificate of incorporation, and the deed of transfer.

The judge heard that the pub licence had expired last year, but an application could still be made for a late certificate of transfer.

In evidence, Mr Godart had agreed with Ms Collins that he had been negotiating with the fire officer. He had engaged a consultant to do whatever was necessary to satisfy the official.

Asked if he had any experience running a public house, he said he had managed the building for six months.

He clarified “that’s correct” when put to him that he did not intend to run the pub, the application was to preserve the licence, and concurred that he had “a tenant lined up, but they won’t take it over unless there is a licence.”

Mr Godart said it had been vacant since closing at the beginning of this year.

Judge Conneely noted from the company’s report that Mr Godart resided in Latvia and that he did not intend to live in the pub itself, which he confirmed while in the witness box.