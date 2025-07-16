Landlord Marc Godart seeks to take over Dublin pub licence

Landlord Marc Godart wants to take over a Dublin pub’s licence and has a tenant “lined up”, but needs consent from the city council’s fire officer, a court has heard.

The Luxembourg businessman, now based in Latvia, brought an application before Judge Máire Conneely at Dublin District Court, which was adjourned for two weeks pending the council official’s findings.

In past unrelated proceedings at the District Court, companies linked to the businessman have faced multiple legal issues over property lettings in Dublin.

In Wednesday’s licensing case, he sought a certificate of transfer of the licence for Cleary’s Pub, Sarsfield Road, Inchicore.

Inchicore Parkview Residence Limited made the application, and Mr Godart gave evidence in his capacity as a director.

His firm’s barrister, Dorothy Collins, asked Judge Conneely to hear the evidence and then to defer ruling on the basis that the fire officer had “requested that there are certain works to be done” and needed to provide a report.

The judge heard that Mr Godart had travelled from abroad and would only be here for a day.

Counsel said there had been “a lot of negotiation with the fire officer who has inspected the premises and required certain works to be done”.

She added that paperwork had to be completed and the proceedings ought to be postponed to satisfy the council official.

Inchicore Parkview Residence Limited’s barrister presented the judge with a booklet of documents, including the previous licensee’s certificate, an advertisement published in a national newspaper, a certificate of incorporation, and the deed of transfer.

The judge heard that the pub licence had expired last year, but an application could still be made for a late certificate of transfer.

In evidence, Mr Godart agreed with Ms Collins that he had been negotiating with the fire officer. He had engaged a consultant to do whatever was necessary to satisfy the official.

Asked if he had any experience running a public house, he said he had managed the building for six months.

He clarified “that’s correct” when put to him that he did not intend to run the pub, the application was to preserve the licence, and concurred that he had “a tenant lined up, but they won’t take it over unless there is a licence”.

Mr Godart said the premises had been vacant since closing at the beginning of this year.

Judge Conneely noted from the company’s report that he resided in Latvia and that he did not intend to live in the pub itself, which he confirmed while in the witness box.

She said the application was in order, subject to the fire officer’s consent and report. The case resumes on July 30th.