‘Rooks can drive people mad,’ judge says as prosecution taken over tree felling

Three men are being prosecuted under the Wildlife Act in connection with allegedly injuring and disturbing rooks

Three men are being prosecuted under the Wildlife Act in connection with the alleged injuring and disturbing of rook birds. Photograph: iStock
Gordon Deegan
Tue Jul 29 2025 - 18:47

“Rooks can drive people mad,” a judge said after being told a prosecution is being taken over the alleged felling of a tree that contained “many” nests, eggs and chicks.

At Gort District Court, three Galway men are being prosecuted by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Wildlife Act in connection with the alleged injuring and disturbing of rooks.

Asked by Judge Alec Gabbett if the case involves someone shooting at rooks, counsel for the department, Michael Clancy BL, replied “no”.

Mr Clancy said the allegation was that a tree was felled that contained a rookery with “many nests, many eggs and many chicks”.

Judge Gabbett said: “There might well be an excuse for these things; rooks can drive people mad or the tree may have been needed to be taken down”.

Joseph Kelly, of Circular Rd, Gort, Patrick Hogan, of Cahermore, Kinvara and Donagh Hogan, of Cahermore, Kinvara, are all facing summons concerning the alleged injuring of birds and destroying eggs.

All three are contesting the allegations and Judge Gabbett has adjourned the cases to October for hearing.

All summons are under the Wildlife Act 1976.

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times