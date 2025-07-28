Man tracked ex-partner’s car before attempting to murder her, court hears

The Criminal Courts of Justice heard that the DPP puts the attempted murder at the higher end for such offences, warranting a headline sentence of 15 to 20 years. Photograph: Getty Images

A man tracked and followed his former partner’s car around Dublin while he disguised himself before attempting to murder her by stabbing her in the neck, back and abdomen, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Det Sgt Mark Murphy on Monday told the court that the victim, Lucia Nezbalova (43), had the “extraordinary good luck” that a doctor who lived nearby had just arrived home from work when she heard screaming and came to help.

The doctor kept Ms Nezbalova alive until an ambulance arrived, he said.

The defendant, Pedro Cifali (37), a Brazilian with a former address in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, previously pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Ms Nezbalova at the front door of her home in Garnish Square, Waterville, Dublin 15 on May 10th, 2024.

In a statement written by Ms Nezbalova and read by prosecution senior counsel Shane Costelloe, she said she bears the physical and emotional scars of an “unthinkable” assault by her ex-partner and the father of her daughter.

She said she had to learn to live in “a body that no longer feels like my own” and suffers post traumatic stress disorder PTSD), severe anxiety and depression.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon will hear pleas in mitigation on behalf of Mr Cifali on October 20th before passing sentence.

At today’s hearing, Det Sgt Murphy told Mr Costelloe the relationship between the accused and Ms Nezbalova ended in April 2024.

Following the break-up, he placed an electronic tag under the bumper of her car which allowed him to follow her. On the day of the attack, CCTV showed Cifali arriving at a garage in Blanchardstown in his work van minutes after Ms Nezbalova. He then tracked her to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and parked about 100 metres from her car. He stood at the shopping centre entrance while Ms Nezbalova went inside.

CCTV footage showed Cifali’s attempts to disguise his appearance, Sgt Murphy said. He wore a baseball cap pulled down over his forehead, a blonde wig and his beard was lighter than its natural colour. Members of the public noticed him acting suspiciously and told security he appeared to be carrying a knife.

Security officers searched for Cifali but he left the area a short time later and travelled to Ms Nezbalova’s home. . She would later tell gardaí that as she approached her front door, Cifali appeared and told her: “Don’t worry, I just want to talk”, however, he almost immediately pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

The wound to her abdomen was so severe that her organs were visible, Sgt Murphy said.

The following morning, Cifali phoned a garda station and agreed to surrender himself. In interviews, he admitted to stabbing Ms Nezbalova. Mr Costelloe said the Director of Public Prosecutions puts the attempted murder at the higher end for such offences, warranting a headline sentence of 15 to 20 years.