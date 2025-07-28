Book of evidence served on alleged Kinahan associate Sean McGovern over murder charge

Alleged Kinahan cartel figure Sean McGovern is charged with the murder of Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan on December 22nd, 2016. Photograph: Garda

Alleged Kinahan cartel figure Sean McGovern, who was extradited from Dubai earlier this year, has been served with a book of evidence relating to the murder of Noel “Duck Egg” Kirwan.

“Voluminous” books of evidence relating to other organised crime charges are still pending, the Special Criminal Court heard on Monday.

Mr McGovern (39), with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, appeared in person before the three-judge court, having been transported from Portlaoise Prison.

He is charged with the murder of Mr Kirwan on December 22nd, 2016, at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, in Dublin.

Mr McGovern is also charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the same murder between October 20th, 2016, and December 22nd, 2016.

He is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the surveillance of James Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence between October 17th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017.

Another charge alleges that between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, he contributed to or participated in activity intending or being reckless as to whether such activity would facilitate a criminal organisation in the murder of Mr Kirwan.

He faces a similar charge of facilitating a criminal organisation in a conspiracy to murder Mr Gately.

The book of evidence relating to the Kirwan murder was served on the accused on Monday morning, defence counsel Keith Spencer said. A second book of evidence will be served in October via electronic means.

Mr Spencer forms part of a new legal team representing the accused after Mr McGovern dismissed his previous team last month.

Counsel reiterated the defence’s intention to challenge the lawfulness of Mr McGovern’s extradition from Dubai last May. He said this challenge may take place before the Special Criminal Court or another court.

The accused has been attempting to get information on the extradition from a number of State bodies, including the Department of Justice and the Director of Public Prosecutions, counsel said.

He said they have “encountered a number of roadblocks to getting the information we require”.

The challenge to the extradition cannot take place until this information is received and the serving of a book of evidence should not be read as an acquiesce to the lawfulness of the process, Mr Spencer said.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor set a further hearing date for October 7th, 2025.