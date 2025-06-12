Annie McCarrick murder: Man (60s) arrested and Garda search operation under way

Annie McCarrick (26), a young American woman who was living in Ireland at the time, went missing on March 26th, 1993.: Garda Press Office

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of Annie McCarrick 32 years ago.

Ms McCarrick (26), a young American woman who was living in Ireland at the time, went missing on March 26th, 1993.

The male aged in his 60s is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

He is the first person to be arrested in relation to the murder of Ms McCarrick.

Gardaí are also conducting a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Co Dublin. Elements of that house and garden will be searched and subject of technical and forensic examinations.

The current residents of this home are not connected in any way with Ms McCarrick or her disappearance.

A temporary restricted airspace (TRA) has been put in place by the Irish Aviation Authority in respect of the search area.

The arrest and search operation is being led by an investigation team from the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the serious crime unit based at Irishtown Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The upgrading of Ms McCarrick’s disappearance to murder has led to a number of changes in the investigation.

An alleged sighting of her at Johnnie Fox’s pub in Glencullen, Co Dublin, has now been discounted as has a CCTV photograph of her in the Sandymount branch of the AIB that was timed to 11 days before her disappearance.

On Sunday, March 28th, 1993, friends of Ms McCarrick became concerned for her welfare.

She was not at home the previous day when they called for dinner as invited, and she had not turned up for work on either of those days.

Groceries that had been purchased by Ms McCarrick on the morning of Friday, March 26th, 1993, in Quinnsworth on Sandymount Road had been left unpacked in shopping bags.

A receipt in the shopping bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as: 26/03/1993 at 11.02am. This is the last confirmed evidence of what she did when she was alive.

On March 26th, 1993, Ms McCarrick spoke to her flatmates before they travelled home for the weekend, leaving her alone at the property. She was due to meet friends at her apartment the following day and was also preparing for the arrival of her mother, Nancy, in Ireland three days later, March 30th.

However, on Saturday when friends of Ms McCarrick went to her apartment for dinner she was not there, causing concern. She also failed to turn up for work the following day, Sunday, March 28th.

Although extensive searching was carried out and public appeals made in the days that followed her disappearance, much of that activity was based on questionable sightings of Ms McCarrick going to Glencullen.

Two years ago the inquiry was upgraded to a murder investigation and in recent years gardaí have focused their inquiries on two men who were known to Ms McCarrick at the time, one of whom is still living in Ireland. The other man, who is abroad, has recently been interviewed by gardaí, though he was not arrested.

Last year Ms McCarrick’s childhood friend Linda Ringhouse said the new investigation revealed that many previous assumptions about her last movements have proved to be wrong.

“For the record, I don’t believe Annie was ever on the bus to Enniskerry or in Johnny Fox’s that night. I don’t think she went for a hike on a dreary, cold, rainy evening alone, wearing cowboy boots, with no plan to get home,” she said.

“We know for a fact she purchased groceries and we know she called a friend from the phone box just down the street from her flat. Most importantly, we know she left her groceries on the floor just inside the entrance door. This was always the most important detail to me.

“In my opinion that means she was likely met at the door by someone or someone followed her in their car. I believe she left quickly and abruptly, expecting to arrive back soon, since some of her shopping items were perishable and she was due to bake pies for the restaurant where she worked that evening.”