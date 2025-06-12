Alleged €100,000 jewel thief denied bail over raid on Dublin diamond jewellers

Sean Hanratty (41) was refused bail after appearing before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Thursday

An alleged burglar made off with €100,000 worth of valuables in a smash-and-grab raid of a diamond jewellers in central Dublin, a court has heard.

Sean Hanratty (41) was charged with breaking into Diamond Heaven on Clarendon Street on June 11th and a Nando’s restaurant at St Andrew’s Street on May 23rd, both in Dublin 2.

He was refused bail after appearing before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Garda Sandis Sliwa told the court that Mr Hanratty made no reply when charged with two counts of burglary. Objecting to bail, Gda Sliwa stressed the seriousness of the case and voiced witness interference concerns.

He recounted how gardaí received a report at 1.40am of a burglary at the jewellery shop and “observed that the front door of the premises was smashed and a large quantity of jewellery was taken from the front window display”.

The court heard CCTV footage confirmed a lone male gained entry by breaking the front door, causing about €5,000 in damage.

The accused, who allegedly matched a description, was seen at St Stephen’s Green and arrested.

A box of stolen jewellery estimated to be valued at €100,000 was beside him.

In the earlier alleged incident, it was claimed the accused gained entry to the restaurant just after 3am and tried to break into tills and lockers, stealing groceries, leaving via the fire exit, and causing damage worth €1,300.

It was alleged that his face was clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

Defence solicitor Holly Laher said her client had the presumption of innocence notwithstanding the strength of evidence.

The garda agreed with the defence solicitor that witnesses were not known to her client.

The video evidence was not brought to the hearing.

Ms Laher said her client had family in Dublin 2 to support him and help avoid the risk of failing to appear in court, and she argued that this was a protective factor.

However, the garda believed Mr Hanratty was not welcome at their address. The defence pointed out that he had also used specific homeless services.

Ms Laher pleaded for bail, saying Mr Hanratty, who has yet to enter a plea, would obey a curfew. It was likely the case would be sent forward to a higher court, the judge heard.

He refused the bail application and remanded Mr Hanratty in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Legal aid was granted.