Former TD Colm Keaveney’s drug-driving case adjourned for 11th time

The case against former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney who has been accused of drug driving and having no insurance has been adjourned for the 11th time. His defence solicitor informed the court there were medical issues that needed to be addressed.

Mr Keaveney, a former Labour and Fianna Fáil TD, was present in Tuam Court on Tuesday when his solicitor Gearóid Geraghty informed Judge James Faughnan there would now be a plea to all matters.

Mr Keaveney (54), of the Milltown Road, Tuam, Co Galway faces a charge of driving while under the influence of cocaine, as well as a no insurance charge, after he was stopped and arrested in Tuam on June 12th, 2023.

The defendant has also been charged with driving without insurance on July 25th, 2023 at Vicar Street, Tuam when stopped by a garda.

Three days later he was again detected by the same garda for allegedly driving without insurance at the N17 Plaza in Tuam.

Initially, the court was told the defendant would be contesting the drug-driving charge on the grounds there was an inordinate delay of three months between the Medical Bureau of Road Safety testing his blood sample for alcohol, and the test for drugs and that the sample remained unsealed in the meantime.

However, Mr Geraghty told Tuam Court a plea would be entered to all offences as he sought a final adjournment in the matter.

He said “something has arisen that I want to deal with” as he applied for the adjournment.

“There will be a plea and it won’t trouble the court. There are a number of medical issues that need to be addressed,” he said.

Judge Faughnan said there would be no further dates available to the defendant and agreed that the matter will be put back to the September 9th sitting of the court for finalisation.