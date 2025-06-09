Rough sleeper believed staying on streets would get him on housing list quicker, inquest hears

A memorial to Stephen Clarke, who died while sleeping rough on January 9th, 2024, in Dublin city centre

A man who died while sleeping rough last year believed he would be placed on the social housing list quicker if he stayed on the streets instead of a hostel, his father has told his inquest.

The body of Stephen “Clarkey” Clarke (41) was found in a tent outside a former church on St Andrew’s Street in Dublin city centre in the early hours of January 9th, 2024.

Mr Clarke was originally from Meath but had been living in Dublin for some time. The inquest heard he had substance misuse issues since his teens but had periods of sobriety.

At an inquest into his death on Monday, coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher returned a verdict of death by misadventure caused by the effects of multiple drug toxicity. She said “common sense” would suggest that the very cold weather in Dublin at the time may also have been a factor.

READ MORE

“He didn’t intend to harm himself. He was suffering from addiction, he was trying his best to overcome that,” she said.

His father, Michael Clarke, said his son had been staying in various hostels in Dublin but started to sleep rough as it was his understanding that this would help him get a place on the housing list faster.

[ Homelessness reaches another record high, with more than 15,500 in emergency accommodationOpens in new window ]

At one point, he was working as a teleporter driver on a building site and “loved his work”, he said.

In the years leading up to his death, he had sought treatment at Merchants Quay Ireland, a charity that supports people affected by homelessness and addiction. He was actively engaged with support services at the time of his death, his inquest heard.

Garda Thomas McConville, of Pearse Street Garda station, told the inquest he and a colleague were patrolling the area in the early hours of January 9th, 2024, when people flagged them down and told them they had found an unresponsive male in a tent.

[ More than 100 families in Dublin at risk of homelessness as tenant-in-situ applications pausedOpens in new window ]

Garda McConville entered the tent and found the man lying face down with “no signs of life”. There was drug paraphernalia, including a syringe, at the scene, he said.

Despite it being a small tent, Garda McConville said it was “obvious” it was used by multiple individuals.

Emergency services attended the scene, and, just before 6am, Dr Ebaa Gaber confirmed Mr Clarke’s death.

Reading from Dr Gaber’s report on the death, Dr Gallagher said cocaine and morphine were found in Mr Clarke’s system. Dr Gallagher said there was “strong circumstantial evidence” to suggest he had injected heroin shortly before his death.

She extended her “sincere sympathies” to Mr Clarke’s family, noting his death has caused them “enormous shock and trauma”.