Man arrested and charged after garda assaulted on board plane at Dublin Airport

The incident occurred on board a plane at Dublin Airport.

A man has been arrested and charged after “viciously” assaulting a garda on board a plane at Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was on board a transatlantic United Airlines flight travelling from Newark, New Jersey, to Dublin.

The captain and crew of the flight reported the man being disruptive and requested the assistance of gardaí, who subsequently boarded and attempted to engage with him.

A Garda spokesperson said the man proceeded to “viciously assault a member of An Garda Síochána”.

Pepper spray was deployed during the incident, according to the Garda.

The passenger subsequently fled the aircraft and was arrested a short time later.

He has since been charged with assault and offences under the Air Navigation and Transport Act 2022 and is due before Dublin District Court on Tuesday evening.

“The Garda member who was injured during this incident is being treated at Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.