Richard Satchwell trial: Jury resumes deliberations

Richard Satchwell has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A jury has resumed considering its verdict in the trial of Richard Satchwell who denies the murder of his wife at their Co Cork home.

The skeletal remains of Tina Satchwell were found under the couple’s home in October 2023, more than six years after her husband reported her missing.

Mr Satchwell (58), a lorry driver, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Tina (45) at their home at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th, 2017.

The trial, now on its 22nd day, heard evidence from more than 50 witnesses.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott, having completed his directions to the jury on the evidence and law, sent the seven women and five men out at 3.05pm on Tuesday to begin considering their verdict. The jury was sent home, at its request, at 4pm and returned to court on Wednesday.

When sent home at 4pm, they had deliberated for more than four-and-a-half hours. They resumed their deliberations just after 10.30am on Thursday.

Relatives of Ms Satchwell, including her mother Mary Collins, half-sister Lorraine Howard and cousin Sarah Howard were again in court.

The jury has three possible verdicts open to it – not guilty of murder; guilty of murder; and not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The judge has directed they may also consider, depending on their view of the evidence, a defence of partial self-defence or full self-defence.

The trial heard Mr Satchwell went to Fermoy Garda station on March 24th, 2017, where he told a garda his wife had disappeared from their home four days later, and that he believed she had left him and had taken €26,000 cash savings. He told a garda he was not concerned about her safety.

After gardaí interviewed him in early May 2017, he formally reported his wife as a missing person about a week later.

Gardaí, increasingly concerned something untoward had happened to Ms Satchwell, obtained a warrant to search the couple’s home in June 2017 when devices were seized.

In October 2023, gardaí carried out a full invasive search of the property, using a cadaver dog. Skeletal remains identified as Ms Satchwell were found on October 11th, 2023, buried in a grave site about one metre deep in an area under the stairs in the sittingroom.

Mr Satchwell, who had been arrested but released before the remains were found, was rearrested and, during another interview with gardaí, told them his wife had flown at him with a chisel on the morning of March 20th, 2017, that he fell and that she came on top of him trying to stab him with the chisel. He said that while fending her off with the belt of her dressing gown robe, which was up around her neck, she went limp and died.

He told gardaí there was “no premeditation” and he had not called emergency services due to “panic and shame”. He said he placed her body on the couch before moving it to a freezer for about two days after which he buried it in a grave dug by him under the stairs and which he had cemented over.

A postmortem of the remains was, due to lapse of time, unable to establish a cause of death. The jury heard there was no evidence of fractures to the bones, including the hyoid bone in the neck.