Man charged over grossly offensive communication on TikTok about ‘slicing Irish babies’

A man was brought before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court has been charged with offences relating to a message he allegedly posted on his social media page.

Beniamin Petre of no fixed abode was charged that on May 24th at an unknown location in Dublin that he published “a grossly offensive communication on TikTok social media about slicing Irish babies, kids and you,” with intent to cause harm, contrary to Section 4(1) and (3) of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

He was further charged that on the same date at an unknown location in Dublin he used or engaged in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, or hatred towards the people of Ireland, contrary to Section 6A of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Detective Garda Mark Russell said he arrested the 50-year old defendant on May 28th at Rathmiles, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois and conveyed him to Abbeyleix Garda Station where he was detained.

He said when charged and cautioned his reply to first charge was, “I can’t say anything, as you are not listening Mark.”

In reply to the second cautioned charge he replied: “I have nothing to say.”

Det. Russell said that he was seeking directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and that there may be further charges.

Defending solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client was not seeking bail and was consenting to be remanded in custody.

Judge Andrew Cody remanded Mr Petre in custody to appear again at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday June 5th by video link.

He also marked on the detention order that the defendant receive an urgent medical assessment while in custody.