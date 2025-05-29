Judge refuses bail for motorcyclist accused of knocking down drugs unit garda, causing him injury

Man was arrested at a Lidl supermarket after a garda pursued him on foot, court hears. File image. Photograph: Alan Betson

A father of two accused of injuring a drugs unit garda by knocking him down with a “high-powered” motorcycle in Dublin has been denied bail.

Christopher Reynolds (24) was arrested after the officer suffered a leg injury in Finglas at about 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Mr Reynolds appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday charged with assault causing harm, using a stolen vehicle, cocaine possession and having a screwdriver for use in a theft.

Garda Declan Meehan told Judge Áine Clancy the accused man made no reply when charged.

Objecting to bail, Garda Meehan told the court Mr Reynolds was “caught red-handed”.

The officer said he and colleagues from the Finglas drugs unit were on patrol at the North Road, Dublin 11.

They saw two motorbikes enter the forecourt of the Circle K service station.

The court heard gardaí believed the motorbikes had been stolen.

As they approached the motorbikes on foot, the two male drivers saw them and tried to drive out.

Both motorbikes drove dangerously at Garda members in a bid to evade apprehension, the court heard. One of the motorbikes with two suspects on board escaped.

A lone male driver on a high-powered motorbike “drove directly” at a garda, colliding with him on the forecourt and causing him to fall to the ground, the court heard. He suffered a dislocated ankle, requiring medical treatment.

The driver “absconded” on foot and ran against oncoming traffic on the dual carriageway, the judge was told.

Garda Meehan said he pursued on foot.

Judge Clancy heard how Mr Reynolds was arrested at a Lidl supermarket.

Garda Meehan said a further endangerment charge could be brought against Mr Reynolds, who did not address the court.

Mark McMahon, defending, said his client could wait for more than two years for his trial.

His said his client enjoyed the presumption of innocence and would obey any bail conditions, including a ban on driving any motor vehicle.

Mr Reynolds, of Heatly Place, Malahide Road, Dublin 17, was on social welfare and was taking part in a CE scheme, the court heard. He has two young children.

Judge Clancy said the accused was charged with very serious offences.

Refusing bail was necessary to prevent the commission of further serious offences, she said.

Mr Reynolds was granted legal aid and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on June 4th.