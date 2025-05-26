Former Mount Sackville bursar stole half million euro from private school to fund gambling addiction

Former Mount Anville bursar Mary Higgins (62) was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday, charged with stealing €500,000 from school

A private school bursar who stole half a million euro to fund a gambling addiction has since sold her home and signed over her pension to pay back the institution around which her whole life revolved, a court has heard.

Mary Higgins (62), with an address at Hawthorn Lawn, Castleknock was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to stealing €500,000 from Mount Sackville Secondary School in Chapelizod between January 1st, 2012 and March 23rd, 2017.

The court heard that she had spent 12 years attending the school and 24 years working there. She told gardaí that she had hoped and prayed every day for “a big win” to pay the school back, but the court heard that the hole kept getting deeper.

Det Gda Brendan O’Hora testified that Higgins had controlled all aspects of cash flow in the school, was the main signatory on its bank accounts and controlled the lodgments.

It was another employee who prepared ledger cards for each child attending the school. This employee noticed that, from time to time, they were rewritten by Ms Higgins. She also noticed that the accounts were always late and never up-to-date.

The principal was informed and, in March 2017, it was decided an auditor would be brought in to help the defendant.

Higgins told the principal that she had taken cash from the school over time and used it for gambling addictions. She said she taken about €500,000 and that she had a property she could sell. She was so distressed that the school was concerned for her wellbeing and suggested she attend her GP. She was placed on administrative leave.

An accountant was engaged by the school but such was the dearth of records, that the exact amount taken or period of time concerned could not be identified with any certainty. The Director of Public Prosecutions proceeded on the basis of the defendant’s own admissions.

Det Gda O’Hora said that Higgins had cooperated fully with gardaí and the forensic accountant. She had stressed she was the only person involved in the theft, and was very anxious that nobody else would be blamed.

She told her interviewers that she had spent all of the money on gambling, and was able to identify money having been paid to bookies.

The detective explained that she was able to hide what she’d been doing as some fees were paid in advance. She worked a year ahead so students were not affected and all children attending the school had their fees paid. She had no previous convictions and has since repaid €470,949.62.

The court heard Higgins was very remorseful in her interviews with gardaí.

The court heard that she had attended the Rutland Centre for her addiction and still attends Gamblers Anonymous, where she had served as a secretary, giving her time voluntarily. She had also engaged with counsellors for personal therapy.

Higgins returned to education in the eight years since the offence came to light, studying addiction and counselling so she could use her own experience to help others.

She now lives with her 93-year-old mother and receives €260 per week in carer’s allowance to provide the 24-hour care she needs.

Mr Kennedy said that during her time at Mount Sackville, she had overseen maintenance and capital building, with €7 million in profits reinvested into the school.

Things changed in 2012 and some responsibilities were removed from her, impacting her self-esteem. She found herself having more time on her hands and, with no hobbies, she engaged in the secretive activity of gambling. He said that studying formula and bets became all-consuming.

Counsel handed in several testimonials from current and former staff at the school, including a former principal and deputy principal. Letters from family members were also handed in, including from her elderly mother, who spoke of her unwavering love and support to her and her regret that she didn’t see the signs of gambling.

Judge Orla Crowe said she would give her decision on June 19th.