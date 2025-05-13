Man remanded in custody after indicating he would plead guilty to dangerous driving causing death of young mother

Marguerita O’Rourke had given birth to her first child four weeks prior to her death

A man was remanded in continuing custody on Tuesday after indicating he was willing to plead guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of a young mother last year.

The accused, Danny O’Donoghue (42), Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Mr O’Donoghue is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of 21-year old Marguerita O’Rourke, née Sheridan, of Roches Row, Rathkeale, on December 21st, 2024, and with causing criminal damage to a set of gates at the same location on the same date.

The court heard that Mr O’Donoghue is also charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a Patrick Sheridan; producing a machete during the course of making the alleged threat to Mr Sheridan; and causing criminal damage to Mr Sheridan’s van, all on the same date, in Rathkeale.

Marguerita O’Rourke had given birth to her first child four weeks prior to her death, which occurred after she sustained serious injuries at Bank Place, Rathkeale.

Mr O’Donoghue’s solicitor, Michael O’Donnell, told the court Mr O’Donoghue had previously indicated he was “prepared to offer a signed plea to dangerous driving causing death, and that is still his position”.

Mr O’Donnell said Mr O’Donoghue was “awaiting a book of evidence” in respect of the other charges, indicating the accused was planning on contesting these charges.

Mr O’Donoghue has not sought bail and has been held on remand in custody since his arrest last December.

Prosecuting sergeant Denis Waters, Roxboro Road Garda station, applied for and was granted a four-week adjournment, by consent.

Judge Áine Clancy also granted the State a time extension on the service of a book of evidence should one be required.

The judge remanded Mr O’Donoghue in continuing custody to appear before Limerick District Court, via video link, for further directions in the case, on June 10th.

Ms O’Rourke and her husband, Denis, celebrated the birth of their first child together, a son, last November.