Man who raped teenager then locked her in room sentenced to 7 years in prison

A Limerick man who raped a teenager and told her “a boy has got to do what a boy has got to do when he is horny” has been jailed for seven years.

Damien Long (26) pinned down the then 17-year-old girl and raped her after she said she didn’t want to have sex with him. She struggled with him and he told her: “I love it when you squirm.”

Long squeezed the girl’s hands while he continued to rape her and told her: “I love watching you go through pain.” When she begged him to stop, he replied: “I will not stop because I am enjoying it.”

After the rape the girl went into the bathroom and was crying. Long followed her in and asked why she was crying. When she replied that she was crying because of what he had done, Long said: “A boy has to do what a boy has got to do when he is horny.”

The court heard Long then locked the teenager in his bedroom where the rape had occurred and went for a drive with a friend. She left his home when he returned and opened the locked door.

Long, of Abbeyvale, Corbally, Limerick, had pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the rape of the teenager on an unknown date in 2018. He was convicted following a trial earlier this year. He had no previous convictions at the time of the rape but now has 24 convictions for drug dealing, road traffic and public order offences.

John Gallagher BL for the State told the court that while the woman does not want to be identified in reporting the case, she does not have an issue with Long being named.

In a victim impact statement delivered at a sentence hearing earlier this year, it was said the woman was a happy child, doing what many young females loved to do – having an interest in clothes and make-up.

After the rape, she began drinking, fighting with her family and self harming. She has since had 23 hospital admissions due to episodes of self harm.

She said Long was a person she thought loved her but he destroyed her life and it will never be the same again.

Sentencing Long to eight years in prison with the final 12 months suspended, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring wished the woman well for her future. She noted she has since managed to get on with her life despite the harm caused by Long.

Ms Justice Ring said that rape is “an act of violence of the most invasive nature”. She said it was aggravated in this case by the degrading language used by Long, which she said illustrated the view he had of this young woman.

She also noted his “cavalier attitude to the whole sordid event”, along with the fact that Long maintains his innocence and has shown no remorse for his actions.

Ms Justice Ring set a headline sentence of nine years in prison before she reduced this to eight years in prison. She suspended the final 12 months of the term on strict conditions including that he engage with the Probation Service for 12 months.

She ordered that Long have no contact with the woman either directly or indirectly while in custody and for a period of five years upon his release from prison.