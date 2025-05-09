‘Trusted and admired’ court reporter Aodhan O’Faolain dies aged 50

Tributes have been paid to journalist Aodhan O’Faolain who has died aged 50.

Mr O’Faolain, who had been diagnosed with cancer, worked as a reporter on High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court cases for national media organisations.

Ray Managh, who worked with Mr O’Faolain for many years in the High Court, said: “Aodhan was especially trusted and admired for his professionalism and work ethic, his ever-present chirpy smile and his most casual of dress codes, a standout feature amid the austere garb of the judicial and legal eagles who deeply respected and admired him ...

“Integrity is defined as moral uprightness, honesty, wholeness and soundness, a single word that describes Aodhan O’Faolain as the outstanding person he was in his personal and professional life. No other news reporter acknowledged better the importance and humanity of integrity in his caring court coverage of some of the saddest civil and criminal cases he had been called upon to cover.”

Mr Managh noted “Aodhan was an avid supporter of the Irish rugby and soccer teams” as well as Connacht Rugby and Athlone Town AFC for which he had frequently acted in a public relations capacity.

National Union of Journalists president Gerry Curran, who work as media relations adviser to the Courts Service, said: “It is with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Aodhan. He was the nicest, most polite and accommodating of people. Through our media work in the courts, I often dealt with him: his inquisitiveness and curiosity about life was reflected in his copy, as much as his manners and decency were reflected in his actions.

“He brought much understanding of the process of law to so many, by simply telling us what happened in an accessible and no-nonsense way. He will be greatly missed as a reporter, as a friend to so many, and as a great supporter of his trade union.”

Mr O’Faolain, who formerly worked at Clonmel Nationalist newspaper, died at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin. He is survived by his wife Janet, and parents Micheal and Maura.