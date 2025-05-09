Brooks dispute over with council over new road layout settled

Mr Justice Brian Cregan was told this week the matter had been settled and could be struck out with costs to the plaintiff. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A dispute over claims that a building supplier’s articulated trucks would be unable to access one of its premises due to a new road layout has been settled, the High Court heard.

The Brooks timber and building supplies group had claimed that a new link road from the M50 to one of their outlets in Dublin would create a junction which would be unable to accommodate large trucks.

Last February, the group obtained an injunction preventing Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council from starting work on the new link road from Junction 14 of the M50 and Blackthorn Road in the Sandyford Industrial Estate.

The work includes a new junction at the intersection between a cul de sac of Fern Road East and the new link road. Brooks has a building supplies depot at the end of Fern Road which routinely has 40 foot trucks entering and leaving it.

After the application for an injunction was made, the council undertook to the court not to start the work, scheduled to begin in March, pending further court order.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan was told this week the matter had been settled and could be struck out with costs to the plaintiff.

The injunction application was brought by Brooks holding company, Donaghbrook, formerly Premier Forest ROI Ltd, and Brooks Timber and Building Supplies Ltd.

It was claimed the group’s commercial interests would be “significantly impaired” if the junction was constructed in the manner proposed by the council.