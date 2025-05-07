Satchwell murder trial: Senior garda can’t answer why no invasive search carried out on missing woman’s home after disappearance

The senior investigating officer in the Tina Satchwell missing persons case, who was appointed four years after the Cork woman disappeared, has told a jury that she can’t answer why gardaí did not conduct “an invasive search” of Richard Satchwell’s home within weeks of his wife being reported missing.

The trial has heard that on March 24th, 2017, Mr Satchwell told gardaí that his wife had left their home four days earlier but that he had no concerns over her welfare, feeling she had left due to a deterioration in their relationship.

The accused formally reported Mrs Satchwell missing the following May, but her body was not discovered for over six years, when gardaí in October 2023 found her decomposed remains in a grave that had been dug under the stairs of her home.

Mr Satchwell’s home was searched by a team of 10 gardaí on June 7th, 2017, but the jury has been told this was a non-invasive operation.

Superintendent Annemarie Twomey told Gerardine Small SC, prosecuting, on Wednesday that she was appointed senior investigating officer for the case on August 16th, 2021, at which point Mrs Satchwell had been missing for four years and five months.

Supt Twomey said that once she had reviewed the material in the incident room, she had reasonable grounds to believe that Mrs Satchwell was not a missing person, and had met her death through unlawful means. She said she had reasonable grounds to believe the arrest of Mr Satchwell was necessary for a proper investigation into the murder of Mrs Satchwell.

The witness said that on October 10th, 2023, she told Mr Satchwell she had a warrant and that on this occasion it would be an “intrusive or invasive search” of his home, different to the previous search conducted in 2017.

Under cross-examination by Brendan Grehan SC, defending, Supt Twomey said she had no involvement in the investigation prior to August 2021.

Asked by Mr Grehan whether there was a report from the garda in charge in 2017 to outline what exactly was searched in Grattan Street and if the house had been intrusively or invasively searched, the superintendent said she couldn’t remember whether there was a report in the incident room but there may have been.

She told Mr Grehan it was at the end of August 2022 that she had reasonable grounds to believe it was necessary to arrest Mr Satchwell as part of the investigation into the murder of Mrs Satchwell. However, she said gardaí didn’t arrest Mr Satchwell at that stage as other lines of inquiry needed to be exhausted.

Supt Twomey said it was in February 2022 that gardaí formed the view that Mrs Satchwell was no longer a living person.

The witness said she knew the search of Grattan Street by gardaí in June 2017 had not been an intrusive one. However, the superintendent said when she got the search warrant in 2023 it was for an invasive search and she was accompanied to Grattan Street by an archaeologist and a building contractor.

Asked by Mr Grehan if she thought gardaí had conducted a thorough search in 2017, the superintendent said she had no involvement in that investigation.

“Would you have expected any such search would have sought to unearth the remains of Tina Satchwell in the house?” asked counsel. The superintendent said in 2017 the search had related to assault causing harm to Mrs Satchwell and items such as mobile phones were seized.

Mr Grehan put it to the witness that she should have sought information as to how thorough the search of Grattan Street was in 2017, including as to whether anyone had raised floor boards or whether there was any sign of fresh building works. The witness said photographs taken had shown works completed on the stairs.

Mr Grehan put it to the witness that as a matter of law there was nothing to stop gardaí from conducting an invasive search of the house in June 2017. “I can’t answer that question ... what they did or didn’t do; I don’t know what the investigation’s belief was at the time,” she replied.

The trial continues on Wednesday afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of five men and seven women.

Mr Satchwell (58), with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 45-year-old wife Tina Satchwell - nee Dingivan - at that address between March 19th and March 20th, 2017, both dates inclusive.