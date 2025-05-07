DK Windows and Doors liquidators’ investigation is continuing, court hears

The Four Courts. DK Windows and Doors ceased trading last December after the landlord of its Westland Business Park premises changed the locks due to rent arrears. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

The liquidators of a Dublin windows and doors company are continuing their investigations into whether the firm engaged in fraudulent trading in the run up to its collapse, the High Court heard.

DK Windows and Doors ceased trading last December after the landlord of its Westland Business Park premises changed the locks due to rent arrears. The firm owed around €1.2 million in customer deposits it received for 225 unfulfilled orders.

The High Court appointed joint liquidators Nicholas O’Dwyer and Colm Doran on the application of the company whose sole director is Darragh Kane.

Creditors alleged that the firm and its senior management engaged in fraudulent activity, the court heard.

On Wednesday, solicitor Graham Kenny presented the liquidators’ third updated report on the liquidation to Mr Justice Brian Cregan.

Mr Kenny said, among other things, that the liquidators entered into agreements with third parties to effectively assist customers whose work remained outstanding in having their windows and doors installed.

He said the company director had provided responses to the investigation and the liquidators are obliged under company law to file a report with the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) who will provide a report later this month.

He said there was also a report compiled on behalf of 50 customers which alleged fraudulent and reckless trading by DK Windows and Doors but Mr Kenny stressed that is still under investigation.

The investigation had also found that a number of significant payments were made to Revenue and certain suppliers in the lead up to the liquidation along with an unusual sales and marketing campaigns including a “Black Friday” sale. The books and records are unclear as to where the money for these payments came from.

The responses from the director to queries raised by the liquidators have led to very serious follow up questions, Mr Kenny said.

It is unlikely that there will be any return to creditors from the liquidation at this juncture, he said.

Mr Kenny also said if the liquidators believe there was fraudulent and reckless trading the issue of personal liability will arise and it will be open to them to pursue that or to pursue restriction/disqualification proceedings.

Mr Justice Cregan said he would adjourn the matter to late June for a further update on what steps are to be taken in the liquidation.